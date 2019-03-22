The Class of 2019

× Expand (Front row, from left) Sarah Woodman, Virginia Ilch, Amy Golley, Yolanda Cochrell, (back row) Page Selby, Kimberly Baahlman-Eberlin, Dana Adams, Plesetta Clayton, Megan Williams, Candice Wallace

She gives hope and inspiration to others. She works tirelessly within her community, making silent and significant contributions that effect change.

She is a pioneer. She is a trailblazer. She is a woman of distinction!

The YWCA Alton will host its 29th annual event honoring 10 Women of Distinction on May 2 at the Commons at Lewis and Clark Community College. The awards dinner recognizes women who embody the spirit and mission of the YWCA.

“These women are important to our community and we are proud to recognize them for their volunteerism, leadership and community service as it relates to the YWCA mission of eliminating racism and empowerment of women,” Dorothy Hummel, YWCA Alton executive director, said.

The honorees represent a diversity of interests, talents and achievements. They include Dana Adams, Kimberly Baalman-Eberlin, Plesetta Clayton, Yolanda Cochrell, Amy Golley, Virginia Ilch, Page Selby, Candice Wallace, Sarah Woodman and Megan Williams.

When asked, they all said they were honored to be selected.

“I feel blessed,” Clayton said. “What I do is normal for me — being engaged in the community and having a passion to give back and serve Madison County.”

Each of the women gives back in a variety of ways, too — either by starting her own non-profit to raise money for other nonprofits or volunteering on boards and with organizations.

Adams, who works as the assistant lab director at the Illinois State Police Metro East Forensic Science Laboratory, used her entrepreneurial skills to start the nonprofit Restore Decor in Edwardsville. The shop operates solely for the purpose of making financial donations to other nonprofits in Edwardsville and surrounding communities.

Adams donated more than $64,000 in 2018 from its sale days to groups dedicated to inclusivity and equity.

Baahlman-Eberlin, who owns the Whole Scoop in Grafton, has trained and mentored dozens of young women with little to no work experience. Living in a small town where there aren’t a lot of organizations, clubs or groups, Baahlman-Eberlin has dedicated herself to serving the needs and interest of women — teaching them skills they can take with them wherever they go.

Clayton is a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Soriety Inc. Upsilon Phi Omega Chapter in Edwardsville, where she actively engages in community service projects that help underserved people participate in social justice initiatives and provide scholarships to deserving female high school students. For the past 26 years, she’s served the sorority and averages about 35 community service hours a month.

Cochrell, who serves as executive director of the Quad City Community Development Center in Madison, used her free time to mentor with teenagers with Girls Keeping it 100 and fosters young pregnant women to continue their education. She assists them with resumé writing, exploring careers and interviewing skills. She serves on the board of the Venice/Madison NAACP, is a member of the Madison County Leadership Council, and is president of the Sisterly Love Society.

Golley, an assistant principal at Alton High School, teaches and mentors young women how to create, execute and sustain business opportunities. Golley encourages young women who are stuck emotionally to express themselves through journal writing to increase their awareness in overcoming barriers and develop greater self-esteem. She serves as a role model and shares fashion tips for the Empowered 2B Me girls group for its Dress for Success program.

Ilch worked as a registered nurse at Alton Memorial Hospital for more than 50 years and raised a biracial son, which made her aware of injustice. She’s been actively involved in organizations throughout the community, including the YWCA, and serves on the Racial Justice Committee.

Woodman likes to lead by example and throughout her life, she’s done just that. The Godfrey woman is a strong supporter of the Boys and Girls Club of Alton, where she’s served as a longtime volunteer and past board member. She’s nurtured girls by pushing them to participate in training to obtain skills to pursue an education or find a career.

Page Selby’s motto is “leave it better.” Regardless or the organization with which she’s involved, her goal is always to leave it better. Selby, of Godfrey, has served on the Junior League of Greater Alton, where she worked to inspire women to take leadership roles and created a newsletter for awareness of women’s issues.

Wallace, of Godfrey, is a third-grade teacher at East Elementary School in Alton and inspires not only her students to dream big, but empowers young women. Through a mentor group Wallace formed — You’re Fabulous Inc. — she addresses issues such as self-esteem, bullying, fitness, and wellness.

Williams, who once served as the Alton city attorney and on the city’s Community Relations Committee, now serves as the assistant regional director of the Anti-Defamation League — Heartland. The former YWCA board member served as chair of the Social Justice Committee and was instrumental in bringing the community Debby Irving, author of “Waking Up White; and Finding Myself in the Story of Race,” to speak. Williams continues to volunteer her time with organizations and groups to combat social and racial injustice.

Erica Bratton and Barbara Morrissey McGrew are co-chairing the event. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the event starts at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $60 per person, $480 per table of 8 or $600 for a table of 10. Reservations can be made online; at YWCA of Alton, 304 E. Third St.; or by phone. For more information, visit the website or call (618) 465-7774.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter