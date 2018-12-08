The do’s and don’t of disaster donations

× Expand Madeline Evans of Henryville, Ind., walks in the parking lot of her elementary school Saturday, March 3, 2012. The school and much of her town was devastated by a large tornado the day before.

The tornadoes that struck Christian County on Dec. 1 have tugged at the heartstrings of many communities and interest groups. While there is no doubt that the affected communities will have a long road to recovery, state and local officials have an urgent warning for those who are collecting donations for tornado survivors.

“Words cannot express our gratitude for the generosity of our friends and neighbors in this time of need,” Taylorville Mayor Bruce Barry said. “But at this time, please refrain from sending unsolicited items such as toys, clothes or other materials. The time will come when these items are needed, but at this time our critical need is for monetary donations.”

The flood of unsolicited donations, despite repeat requests for cash, is what disaster relief groups often call “the second disaster.” Mass deliveries of donations require agencies to redirect valuable resources away from the critical core life-safety missions for donation management. Monetary donations allow the most flexibility in obtaining timely resources and pumps cash into the local economy that helps strengthen a community.

Following a disaster, many people express interest in helping those affected by the event. Acting IEMA Director William Robertson suggests it is best to volunteer time or money through a reputable disaster relief organization. The National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster maintains a national database of voluntary and charitable organizations involved in a variety of activities, including emergency preparedness and response throughout the nation.

“When a disaster strikes, voluntary organizations help people in their community, region or across the country,” Robertson said. “Volunteer organizations play a vital role in ensuring the long-term recovery of a community affected by a disaster.”

For those looking to make a monetary donation, Missions for Taylorville will be the only outlet collecting for this disaster relief effort. The address is Missions for Taylorville, c/o City Hall, 115 N. Main St., Taylorville, IL 62568.

