The essential educator: Tiffany Cornelius enjoys her time as nurse at Christian Hospital

While attending South Central High School in the late 1990s in the small Fayette County town of Farina, Tiffany Cornelius didn’t know what she wanted to do in the future.

Then, she had a conversation with her father.

“He looked at me and he said, ‘You need to be a nurse,’” she said.

She took her father’s advice. After graduating from St. John’s College of Nursing in Springfield, she spent three years working as a nurse at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis before heading to her current job at Christian Hospital — also in St. Louis — in 2008.

Cornelius, who now lives in Godfrey, said being a nurse gave her an opportunity to teach other nurses how to enjoy their profession.

“You learn something every day,” she said. “Right now, I’m a clinical educator at the hospital, so I get to help teach nurses that (nursing) has become my new passion and love that I worked on so much and I’m still learning. It’s amazing. There are ups and downs, like anything. But then sometimes getting a smile or a simple thank-you is more than what you need to let you know that you’ve done the right thing.”

Now, Cornelius is helping treat patients in the coronavirus pandemic, which has attacked many people around the country.

“It’s been busy,” she said. “I feel like all of my co-workers are working as hard as they can.”

Cornelius, who has been living in Godfrey for 13 years, said her home life has changed since the COVID-19 outbreak.

“It’s been different, especially having the kids home from school,” she said. “I’ve been working longer hours. I went from working 8-hour shifts during the day to working 12 hours again. It’s reflecting back to those old days. I love my kids. They’re amazing, but they’re also taking a little bit from all of this, too.”

Cornelius said she and her staff were determined to give all of the patients excellent care ever since the pandemic began in early March.

“You started hearing it from the media, and you knew it was going to be big,” she said. “I was hoping that they would be wrong.”

The nurse said she and her colleagues have been getting plenty of support from hospital administrators.

“All the leaders were outside the hospital clapping and having music playing for every worker that walked into the hospital,” she said. “They brought in doughnuts for the staff. There was a donation from a family and I didn’t know who was it from, but they sent all of the nurses Imo’s pizza. We’re seeing stuff all of the time. It’s a small community where I have my neighbors and friends. The outpouring is tremendous.”

Cornelius advises all of the essential workers to continue staying safe.

“Wash your hands as much as you can,” she said.

Nursing notes

Graduated from South Central High School in 1999

Originally from St. Peter, Ill., a town in Fayette County with a population of 342

