The essential life

On Sept. 11, 2001, Kate Smith was among millions of people around the country hearing the devastating news about the 9/11 attacks.

That’s when the Bethalto resident decided she wants to become a nurse.

“On Sept. 11, I was sitting in an office building in downtown St. Louis hearing all of these stories and watching all this happen,” Smith said. “At that point, I always kind of knew (I wanted to be a nurse). My grandmother was a nurse.

“Within a couple of days, I called and set up my intern exam for the nursing program at Lewis and Clark (Community College) and in January, I was in school,” she said.

Now, Smith is in her third year as a nurse at Christian Extended Care and Rehabilitation in St. Louis, owned by Bethesda Health Group and BJC HealthCare. She has 20 years of healthcare experience.

“I wanted to be able to help people,” Smith said.

But in March, her life changed when the coronavirus pandemic started to attack people around the country.

“I have worked through H1N1 and SARS and really bad flu seasons,” Smith said. “But I have never seen anything like this. You always think that you’re prepared. In reality, you’re prepared to a degree. From there, you’re really learning and evolving and finding what’s working and what’s best as you go. It’s just another changing process.”

Smith said since the COVID-19 outbreak, she and her co-workers have been constantly checking on their patients.

“We’ve been working seven days a week,” she said. “Our hours vary, of course, but they’re in 12-hour days. The curveballs come our way all of the time because we have a very delicate population to protect, just like in the hospital. They’re a little compromised. It has changed what we do day to day. We screen our staff twice a day now for any type of fever or certain symptoms.”

Smith said she knew the pandemic was starting to become serious on March 9, her 40th birthday.

“It was about the time when the CDC starting really changing recommendations and instituting more structured screening,” she said. “That’s the point where we’re restricting visitors. Our patients can’t see their loved ones. This is bigger than all of us.”

Smith said she makes sure her 19-year-old daughter is taking care of herself.

“We have a backup plan where she would be able to stay at our house and I would stay somewhere closer to work if it came to the point where it was necessary,” she said. “So it’s kind of making sure she’s washing her hands. She works in retail. They haven’t provided her with a mask at this point, so I told her that we’re going to get some ordered and get her protected. It’s just really pushing the hand-washing and staying home and if you have to be out for something like work, you’re wearing the mask.”

Smith said she has gotten a lot of appreciation from friends, family members and colleagues for her efforts during the pandemic.

“Health care is not an easy field,” Smith said. “It can be very rewarding, so it’s nice to be recognized for what you do day in and day out.”

Graduated from Edwardsville High School in 1998

Received a CNA (certified nursing assistant) certificate through EHS’ vocational department

Lived in Bethalto for 20 years

