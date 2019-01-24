The fearless foursome

× Expand photo by Theo Tate Lexi Davis, Emma Basola, Brooke Parker and Jasmine Segovia pose with their trophies for helping the Granite City all-girls stunt team win a state title at the Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association Championships on Jan. 5 in Springfield.

Emma Basola, Lexi Davis, Brooke Parker and Jasmine Segovia couldn’t have asked for a better way to start 2019.

The Granite City High cheerleaders formed an all-girls stunt group in the Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association Championships on Jan. 5 at the Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield. They left the Illinois capital as state champions.

Granite City defeated Highland, Oakwood and a pair of teams from Oswego East to win its first state title in the all-girls stunt competition.

“When they called our names, I was screaming and crying,” Davis said. “Everyone thought I was nuts.”

Basola is the only senior in the all-girls stunt group, while the rest are juniors. Each of them received a trophy for her performance.

“It’s memorable,” Basola said.

With the win, the GCHS cheerleading program now has four state titles. The team also came out on top in the co-ed stunt competition in 2008 and 2014 and in the junior varsity game cheer competition in 2008.

“It’s huge to have groups to come out as state champions,” GCHS cheerleading coach Meagan Watkins said. “We have kids who are already looking up to the cheerleading program and to have girls who are taking home the state champion title, it’s going to be great for the growth of this program. People are going to want to cheer with them next year. People are going to want to be state champions. The growth should be big, and I hope other people come join us because there is a lot of potential for this squad.”

Stacy Basola, Emma’s mother, said she was thrilled to see her daughter win a state title in her senior year.

“I watched this stunt group take great passion in working to make it their best performance each time they took the mat,” she said. “Coach Meghan made a great decision creating this stunt group. They deserve to take first for the dedication they had for one another and this sport. It’s amazing the way they all four just work so well with one another. I know Emma worked tirelessly stretching and practicing, as I know those other girls did.”

In all-girls stunt, the four cheerleaders perform a one-minute routine in which each of the girls gets picked up by her teammates. The all-girls stunt group state competition started in 2013.

“We had put in an all-girls stunt team in the past in maybe the last two or three years, and we never placed where we wanted to,” Watkins said. “So we took a year off.”

This year, Basola, Davis, Parker and Segovia decided to give it a shot.

“It’s my favorite part of cheerleading,” Segovia said. “I get close with the people who are in my stunt group, and we became like a family.”

Granite City was one of four Metro East schools to win a state title in the ICCA state competition. The others were Edwardsville (large varsity), Columbia (medium varsity) and Highland (medium junior high).

“I was really happy because we worked really hard all year,” Parker said. “We didn’t think we were going to win. It was a good feeling.”

Granite City cheerleading team

Kenzie Barrington, Laraeli Barron, Emma Basola (co-captain), Danielle Bequette, Luci Blomme, Faith Brown, Drew Coleman, Lexi Davis (co-captain), Tony Harold, Zareth Juarez, Yanisha Nance, Kassidy Nunn, Brooke Parker, Taylor Pearson, Brianna Pulley, Elena Schulz, Regan Schur, Ellie Schwering, Jasmine Segovia, Amy Spears

