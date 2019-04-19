The fourth R? Responsibility.

× Expand photo by Jason White

Amid roaring machinery, Hazelwood Recycling Facility workers stand at attention as a stream of debris races past them on a conveyor belt. Their job: pick out the stuff that should have gone in the trash.

Back in a conference room, Megan Sexton, a Republic Services leadership trainee who handles tours of the facility, makes a circle with her thumb and index finger to show the proper size for recycling. Anything smaller should go in the garbage bin.

Trash represents 22.5 percent of the materials this materials recovery facility receives, at a loss of $45 per ton. Chalk some of it up to “wish-cycling” — consumers who hope something is recyclable but aren’t really sure. At Republic, an oft-repeated mantra is “if you don’t know, let it go,” Sexton told a group from the Missouri Botanical Garden.

It’s also a message Madison County Planning and Development employees emphasize. Recycling contamination has received more attention since China stopped accepting most paper and plastic waste from the United States. In some states, the sudden shift has led to recyclables going into landfills or the incinerator.

But in the St. Louis area, because Republic sells most of its materials within the United States, recycling isn’t in immediate jeopardy. The company picks up recyclables collected by trash haulers and brings the waste to one of two materials recovery facilities, or MRFs, in Missouri.

“As long as recycling stays profitable for the folks involved, it’s here to stay,” said Andi Campbell Yancey, the county’s sustainability coordinator. “So that’s our primary focus is helping the folks who are involved keep it profitable by minimizing the amount of contamination.”

Yancey and her colleagues work with Republic Services and regional sustainability network OneSTL on the Stick with the Six campaign to emphasize what recycling facilities want: clean and dry paper, flattened cardboard, plastic bottles and containers, glass bottles and jars, metal food and beverage cans, and food and beverage cartons.

One of the biggest issues at recycling facilities is machinery-jamming plastic bags. Other contamination sources are styrofoam, food waste, needles and one-time disposables like straws.

“The more non-recyclables that you throw into the bin, the more labor you have to pay to take it back out once again,” said Eve Drueke, resource education coordinator with the Planning and Development Department. “That means that facility is paying more money for your hopefulness.”

Drueke works with more than 40 schools in Madison County to teach students how to recycle. Teachers get helpful newsletters, materials go home to families, and students play games to learn about recycling.

“Kids are an awesome audience because they’re very eager to do the right thing, and their parents will listen to them,” Drueke said.

A new initiative is the Fantastic Plastic Collection Drive. Families drop off plastic bags at schools, and a volunteer weighs the bags and takes them to a drop-off site. At the end of the school year, the top six schools receive a cash prize.

“This is education for every single household with a child in that school,” Drueke said.

The county also offers household hazardous waste and electronic waste collection drives, and residents can recycle at 11 sites. Community cleanups offer a chance to reach thousands of residents about recycling.

Publicity about China’s effect on the recycling industry has raised important questions about recycling’s economic viability.

“I think people are paying more attention now than they have been in a long time,” Drueke said. “People are listening, which is good for us.”

Yancey said recycling in the county diverts about 35 percent of waste from going into landfills. It prevents groundwater contamination, preserves natural resources, and reduces carbon emissions.

“It is a quality of life issue,” she said. “The landfills aren’t bottomless. It’s in everybody’s best interest to make sure we have those facilities for as long as possible.”

× Expand photo by Jason White Workers sort materials at the Hazelwood Recycling Facility.

× Expand photo by Jason White Trucks dump their loads on the facility’s tipping floor.