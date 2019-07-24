The Gori Law Firm donates $10,000 to American Cancer Society’s Farm-to-Table fundraiser

× Expand An appetizer from a previous Farm to Table event

Gateway Center in Collinsville will host this year’s Farm-to-Table event from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8.

Highlighting mouthwatering farm-to-table cuisine by local executive chefs, this event helps to raise funds for the American Cancer Society. As a premier sponsor, The Gori Law Firm’s (formerly Gori Julian & Associates P.C.) $10,000 donation will help fund cancer research for the ACS Metro-East chapter. Founded in 1913, the American Cancer Society is the nation’s largest community-based voluntary health organization and plays a vital role in cancer research.

The event features libations from local distilleries, upscale wines, expertly crafted cocktails, and farm-to-table cuisine prepared with only the freshest local ingredients. Including a raffle and auction, this fun, elegantly casual event does an incredible job of raising awareness and funds for the Metro-East chapter of the American Cancer Society.

“We’re really excited about how things are coming together,” said Sheena Whitehead, senior community development manager at the American Cancer Society. “This year’s Farm-to-Table Metro-East event will have incredible musical entertainment, delicious food, some amazing auction items you won’t want to miss, and so much more ­— all in support of the extraordinary mission of the American Cancer Society.”

“Cancer is such a horrible disease, and it seems that everyone has either battled or knows someone who has battled cancer,” said Randy Gori, founding partner of The Gori Law Firm. “We’re happy to be a part of this event that raises awareness and funds for the Metro-East chapter of the American Cancer Society to expand cancer research, education and patient services.”

For more information, contact Sheena Whitehead at (618) 288-2390 or visit acsfarmtotable.com.

