The Gori Law Firm raises $30,000 for mesothelioma cancer research

Gori Julian

Edwardsville-based The Gori Law Firm again partnered with Global Brew Tap House on Sept. 14 to co-host a Late Summer Luau-themed fundraiser in Edwardsville City Park. They announced Tuesday the event raised $30,000 for mesothelioma research. About $15,000 was raised from sponsorships, a raffle for a trip to Hawaii, and other activities and vendors. The firm stated it would match the event’s earnings, with proceeds equaling $30,000 donated to the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation.

The foundation is a nonprofit charity dedicated to supporting families and victims of mesothelioma through education, advocacy and research. Mesothelioma is a rare form of cancer that affects mesothelial cells, a smooth membrane lining the chest, heart, lungs and abdomen. The main cause of mesothelioma in the United States is exposure to asbestos.

“Once again, our community came together for a fun event and great cause,” said Randy Gori, the firm’s founding partner. “Spreading awareness for this cause and MARF’s efforts is very important to us, and it’s also rewarding to see so many of our community members show up to support our efforts, either through sponsorships, attending the event, or by buying a raffle ticket. The event takes a lot of work and we are thankful for all of the volunteers, friends and staff, including Global Brew, that help to make it a success every year.”

The event could not have been possible without its generous sponsors. This year’s sponsors included Luau Sponsor, Lanier Law Firm, and Lokani Sponsors Pohlman USA, FCB Banks and Stifel Financial Services. Hobson & Bradley, The Malawy Team and Town and Country Bank were Waikiki Sponsors with Furlong Printing as an Ohana Sponsor. Cork Tree Creative Inc. also signed on as the Road to Hana Sponsor.

