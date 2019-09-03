The Gori Law Firm sponsors scholarship to honor leader of ironworkers

× Expand Founding Partner Randy Gori, Jacob Franke, Mr. Franke

Honoring a longtime leader of Iron Workers Local 392, the late Charles J. Hopkins, The Gori Law Firm announced the winner of a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by the firm.

This one-time scholarship — meant for college students from ironworker families — was available for a junior, senior, or graduate student who won an essay contest on a national labor topic. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville medical student Jacob Franke of Springfield was awarded the scholarship.

Serving for 21 years as financial secretary-treasurer of Local 392 until his retirement in 1991, Charles J. Hopkins began his career with the union as a journeyman in 1947. A Navy veteran who served in World War II, Hopkins also played professional baseball for nine years with the St. Louis Browns and Baltimore Orioles. Upon his retirement from baseball in 1955, Hopkins returned to the ironworkers union. Known around the Local 392 as a kind and generous man, Hopkins’ business card included a statement that summarized his philosophy: “You cannot do a kindness too soon, for you never know how soon it will be too late.”

“His generosity was felt far and wide, particularly by the Local 392 members who had their dues paid or carried by this very decent man,” said John J. Hopkins, Charles’ son and attorney with The Gori Law Firm. “He touched many and leaves a legacy worth imitating. Throughout his time in organized labor, he was known as a man of integrity and honor, one whose word was his bond.”

“Many of our clients are ironworkers and union members, so it felt natural to sponsor this scholarship for ironworker families,” added Randy Gori, founding partner at The Gori Law Firm. “Honoring a man like Charles while also helping a great student like Jacob with college funding just seemed like the right thing to do.”

