The Great Communicator coming to Alton

Illinois folk musician Chris Vallillo and Abraham Lincoln impersonator George Buss

Noted Abraham Lincoln impersonator George Buss and Illinois folk musician Chris Vallillo will showcase “Lincoln, The Great Communicator,” a new live theatrical performance, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at Alton’s The Post Commons, 300 Alby St.

Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau and Looking for Lincoln are co-hosting the free public show.

Using Lincoln’s own words and accompanied by live period music, the show offers a casual conversation between President Lincoln and Vallillo as they discuss Lincoln’s gifts as a communicator and the way he used those skills for the betterment of mankind throughout his life. Period music will be performed to illustrate Lincoln’s words from some of his favorite speeches using a guitar, bottleneck slide Dobro, banjo and jaw harp.

Doors at The Post Commons will open at 6 p.m. for the performance. Light refreshments will be available.

Lincoln lived in a time when the power of mass communication was just beginning to come of age and his mastery of those communication skills played a large role in his ultimate success as a leader. Lincoln had a profound influence on American history and millions worldwide are inspired by his rise from humble beginnings to the presidency. His traits of decisive leadership, integrity and courage carried a fragile nation through one of its most trying periods.

After years of appearing at the same event, although separately, Vallillo and Buss decided to join forces in this new performance highlighting Lincoln’s communication skills.

“George is a natural Lincoln interpreter,” Vallillo noted. “His ability to interact with the music and conversation made this a perfect collaboration.”

The program is presented by the Looking for Lincoln and the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area. It is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council.

Looking for Lincoln is hosting the program in each of its six Gateway Communities around the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area through July. Alton is an official Gateway Community. Those attending the performances will have the opportunity to learn more about Looking for Lincoln and the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area.

For more information about “Lincoln the Great Communicator,” call the Tourism Bureau at (618) 465-6676 or visit the website.

