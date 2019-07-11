The hand of FAIT: FBI program introduces Marquette junior to law enforcement opportunities

× Expand Grant Greenwell

When Grant Greenwell was younger he dreamed about becoming a soldier. As he got older his dream shifted, but he still envisioned a future serving his country.

The 17-year-old Marquette Catholic High School junior now wants to work for the FBI. In June, Greenwell took part in the Future Agents in Training (FAIT) program at Lewis and Clark Community College.

“My mom saw they were having a class and knew I would want to take it,” Greenwell said.

Greenwell, along with about a dozen other juniors and seniors, participated in the free program run by the Federal Bureau of Investigation Springfield Division. The weeklong class is an interactive learning experience for students in the L&C district.

The program originated out the FBI’s Washington Field Office and expanded to additional field offices around the country. This is the second year L&C has hosted the program.

The program provides hands-on training to students and informs them about the mission of the FBI’s criminal, counter-terrorism, intelligence, counterintelligence, and administrative divisions. Students learn from special agents, intelligence analysts, language specialists, and professional staff about investigative tactics that include gathering evidence, interviewing witnesses, and assisting with cases.

When Greenwell arrived on the first day of class, he met two Marquette classmates — Kristine Lauritzen and Luke Atkinson.

“I had no idea there would be anyone else from my school there,” he said. “It’s pretty cool to be able to learn about so much. There are just so many different opportunities within the FBI; I had no idea.”

The students learned about how to interview witnesses, gather evidence and solve cases.

“We also got to hear about some of the darker side of investigations,” Greenwell said. “Nothing we learned about was confidential. They were all cases that had been solved.”

He said one particular case solved by the FBI was about a terrorism case where a man attempted to use tetrodotoxin, poison from a pufferfish, as a weapon to kill his wife and others to collect insurance money upon her death.

“The man had a $21 million life insurance policy on his wife and the only way that he could collect on it was if she died from an act of terrorism,” Greenwell said. “He put poison in bottles of perfume to distribute at stores so that multiple people would die and it would be investigated as an act of terrorism.”

One of the agents told students that after AMC’s “Breaking Bad” aired, people learned how to make a ricin bomb.

Greenwell said his favorite part of the course was the hands-on training with the SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactical) team.

“It was cool when they pulled up in the BearCat,” he said.

Soon Greenwell will start football practice and after that it will be back to class, but he plans to stay focused on his future. He said he wants to major in information technology when he goes to college so one day he can work at his dream job.

“I want to work in cyber-security,” he said. “I want to work for the FBI.”

