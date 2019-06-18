The hockey hoarder: Blues superfan’s collection carries decades of memories

× Expand photo by Fred Pollard Tim Tweedy poses with just a part of his St. Louis Blues souvenir collection, which he has accumulated during his 35-plus years of attending games and functions.

Tim Tweedy of Bethalto has the Blues. A lot of Blues.

Cups, rally towels, cards, access badges, posters, shirts, hockey sticks, autographs ... you name it, and if it’s related to the St. Louis Blues, Tweedy most likely has it or can tell you a related story.

After just a few minutes of conversation, it becomes apparent that during his 35-plus years of collecting, the superfan has accumulated more memories than mementos.

“I had to bring this in,” the 58-year-old says as he holds up a small blue kazoo. “In the early 1980s, KSHE hosted ‘kazoo night,’ and it was the most annoying night at a Blues game I think I have ever experienced.”

On the flip side, a visit to the rink during a Blues practice ended with one of his most prized possessions in the pile.

“During practice, Bernie Federko broke his stick and threw it over the glass in frustration,” he says. “I asked him, ‘Hey, Bernie, can I have that stick?’ He told me, using colorful language, that it was broken and he didn’t care.”

While Tweedy’s memorabilia dates back to 1985, he actually attended his first Blues game in the mid-1970s.

“I went with Fred Marks and Whitey Emerick. Whitey and I and Larry Gold started getting season tickets in 1985. Those three are the people who influenced me and instilled in me a love for hockey.”

Tweedy remembers a time when a trip to the ball park to see the Cardinals or the ice rink to see the Blues was a real event, a rarity that kids treasured, as well as a chance to keep souvenirs from the experience.

“It was a different time,” he says. “You wanted to save the ticket, save the program, and it became a habit to keep everything each time I would go.”

A 1985 ticket that originally cost $12. A photo of Tweedy handing a ticket stub from the night of the final broadcast by Dan Kelly to his son, current Blues announcer John Kelly (“We both were choked up in the pic,” he says). A copy of Sports Illustrated autographed by Brett Hull.

The Wayne Gretzky merchandise is on loan, however ... Tweedy’s wife claims that.

“This isn’t for me,” he says, pointing to the display of Blues stuff. “This is for all of the Blues fans who have been waiting for 52 years to celebrate a win.

“Anyway, who in their right mind would keep all of this?” he adds, laughing.

These days, the mania has subsided somewhat, and Tweedy, who once attended up to three games a week (and still goes regularly), watched the Stanley Cup playoffs from the comfort of his living room.

“I watched all the playoff games in my easy chair,” he says. “My daughter, who lives in L.A. now, stayed on the phone with me during the last of Game 7. It was like she was right there with me, and it was like Whitey was there with me in spirit, too.

“I enjoy sitting in my chair and I don’t feel like I am missing out on anything. I can reflect on all the memories, all the years I got to see them in person and meet the team.”

