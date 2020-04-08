The masked marvel: Roxana High junior is making face masks during the coronavirus pandemic

× Expand Roxana resident Sarah Floyd poses with her St. Louis Cardinals surgical face mask. She has been making masks to help prevent COVID-19.

With the coronavirus pandemic spreading all over the country, Sarah Floyd decided to make some surgical face masks.

But first, the Roxana resident had to learn how to sew.

“I started to sew when I was 6, and I decided that wasn’t for me,” the 17-year-old Floyd said. “My great-grandma (Kay Losch) really wanted me to learn, so I went up to her last week and I said, ‘Grandma, you need to teach me how to sew again.’ She said, ‘I told you you should have learned when you were younger.’ So we had to sit down at the sewing machine for a couple of hours so she can teach me again.”

After several days, Floyd has made more than 50 masks. She’s also selling them for $5 each.

“It isn’t a goal for me to make money,” Floyd said. “It’s a goal to help people.”

Floyd sells numerous kinds of masks from sports teams to superheroes. The masks have a HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filter and are washable.

“There are some people who still can’t find masks,” Floyd said. “So I’m trying my hardest to get as many out as I can and make them cool. Like my little cousin got to pick hers out. She picked a superhero one. My sister (Brylee) picked a superhero one. My sister said I’m a hero like grandpa. She puts a hero one for her face.”

Floyd said she plans to donate her masks to first responders.

“The way I see it, they need the money, but they’re in such desperate need for the masks, so why wouldn’t I give them a few masks?” she said. “So I’m going to donate some masks to the hospitals around me.”

Floyd, a junior at Roxana High School, said she came up with the idea of making the masks because several of her family members are at high risk for COVID-19, which became a pandemic March 11.

“My grandpa (Felix Floyd) just came home from having open heart surgery and he’s out in my grandma’s (Ruth Floyd) house,” Floyd said. “My grandma is at a nursing home right now because she’s really sick, too. So we put my grandpa there to quarantine him and for us to see him. We had to put the masks on and stay outside the window and talk to him. There are so many people in my family and we all want to see him. So we decided that I had to start making masks.”

Floyd decided to sell the masks after numerous inquiries. Then, she went to Losch for help.

“My grandma Losch is 96,” Floyd said. “She had to teach me how to sew all over again because I forgot to. She had to teach me all over again so I can make these. We’ve been making them together for about a week now.”

Floyd has been out of school since March 17. Besides making masks, she also created blankets, which took 40 hours to do. Floyd said she was happy she found something to do during the long layoff.

“It feels really good,” she said. “I don’t have wi-fi in my house, so I can’t do my schoolwork so often. So I only do my schoolwork every few days. Otherwise, I’m just sitting at home. So I thought I should have the material I need to make the masks. I thought that will make me really good to be able to help people and know they have their right masks on.”

Floyd said she will continue making masks until the stay-at-home order comes to end.

“I’m going to be happy when it’s all over,” she said. “I know that I’m helping, but I know there needs to be a lot more than just one person helping.”

