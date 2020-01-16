The moving picture show: Theater is a go at Alton Square

× Expand photo by Andrew Dobson Mayor Brant Walker addresses the audience at Thursday's Alton Square announcement.

photo by Andrew Dobson

Speaking to a large crowd of community leaders, business people and curious residents gathered at Alton Square Mall, Alton Mayor Brant Walker announced the finalized plans to bring a movie theater to the old Sears Building on the mall property.

While the final film actually shown on the big screen at a major theater in Alton could not be verified, the last movie advertised on the marquee at the former Alton Cine was "Titanic."

"That is an interesting movie to be the last one shown here," Walker said. "Now, rising from the deep, we will have a new beginning.

"Various city administrations have sought to advance this project through the years and we are very excited to bring this project to fruition," Walker said.

That theater at 2627 Homer Adams Parkway opened in April 1976 and closed in 1998. After sitting mostly vacant for two decades, the building was razed on March 7, 2019.

Alton also had a drive-in theater, the Starlight, from 1950 until 1984.

For more than 20 years, rumors have swirled in the community regarding the opening of a new theater in the city. Officials have been working on a deal to bring one to the Alton Square location for several years, Walker said.

The mall opened in 1978 as a 630,000-square-foot facility, thriving for many years before falling into decline, following the trend of indoor malls across the country. Sears closed its doors in 2012, and the seed was planted to utilize the Sears building for a family-friendly endeavor to help revitalize the mall.

The current owners of the property since 2015, Atlanta-based Hull Property Group LLC, announced an aggressive redevelopment plan in 2017. Later that year, the Macy's section of the mall was demolished.

Now, after years of building anticipation and sneak previews, it appears the area will be treated to a series of coming attractions as plans move forward for a new theater.

NCG Cinemas operates 25 theaters. The expected opening date for the Alton theater is this summer and construction on the eight-screen theater will begin this month.

