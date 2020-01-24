The moving picture show: Theater is (finally) a ‘go’ at Alton Square

× Expand photo by Andrew Dobson

Speaking to a large crowd of community leaders, business people and curious residents gathered at Alton Square Mall, Alton Mayor Brant Walker announced the finalized plans to bring a movie theater to the old Sears space on the mall property.

“Various city administrations have sought to advance this project through the years. and we are very excited to bring this project to fruition,” Walker said. “This is truly a joyous occasion at the mall.

“In my seven years in office, far and away the number one question I get asked is what — ‘when are we getting a movie theater?’”

For more than 20 years, rumors have swirled in the community regarding the opening of a new theater in the city. Officials have been working on a deal to bring one to the mall for several years, Walker said.

In addition to the mayor, representatives from Atlanta-based Hull Property Group LLC also spoke on the announcement, including Managing Principal Jim Hull.

“We are dedicated to providing customers with a quality shopping experience, and a large part of that is working to bring strong tenants to the property,” Hull said. “NCG Cinemas is a first-class addition. The new theater, coupled with the recent renovations, helps put the Alton Square Mall back on the right path.”

Neighborhood Cinema Group (NCG), headquartered in Owosso, Mich., operates 25 theaters and boasts 147 screens, many of which offer IMAX and 3D options. Gift cards, VIP discounts and other amenities will be offered, as well.

The chain currently has one other theater in Illinois, with a location in Yorkville.

“NCG Cinemas is a first-class theater operator and we are thrilled to partner with them to bring a long-awaited theater to Alton,” Hull Property Group Vice President of Government Relations John Mulherin said in a press release. “We have been working with community leaders since we purchased the mall on bringing a theater to the property, and it would not have been possible without the support and perseverance of Mayor Walker and the City Council.”

The expected opening date for the Alton theater is this summer, and construction on the eight-screen theater will begin this month. Current estimates place construction at seven months, with another month needed to install screens and seats.

Dumpsters are already in place on the parking lot, being filled with debris from inside the building.

The current owners of the property since 2015, Hull Property Group announced an aggressive redevelopment plan in 2017. Later that year, the Macy’s section of the mall was demolished. Other improvements, including new lighting, carpet, paint and signage have also been completed since the acquisition of the property.

Alton Square opened in 1978 as a 630,000-square-foot facility, thriving for many years before falling into decline, following the trend of indoor malls across the country. Sears closed its doors in 2012, and the seed was planted to utilize the Sears space for a family-friendly endeavor to help revitalize the mall.

Now, after years of building anticipation and sneak previews, it appears the area will be treated to a series of coming attractions as plans move forward for a new theater.

Walker credited the community in particular, noting that without funding from a tax increment financing (TIF) agreement, the theater would not have been possible. He also thanked Alton community entities, as well as Hull Property Group and City Council members.

The Hull Property Group has also announced the construction of a 12,000-square-foot OSF St. Anthony’s Healthcare speech, occupational and home health facility in the former food court area of the mall.

Walker said more “exciting” announcements regarding the mall would be coming later in the year.

× Expand photo by Andrew Dobson Mayor Brant Walker addresses the audience at Thursday's Alton Square announcement.