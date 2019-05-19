The mystery writer: GCHS graduate Dennis Durbin publishes first book

× Expand photo by Theo Tate Author Dennis Durbin (right) poses with Granite City High Principal Daren DePew on April 30. Durbin’s first book, “The Flying Saucer Mystery,” was published last year.

When he was a student at Coolidge Junior High School, Dennis Durbin became a science fiction fan.

“In seventh grade, I read a book by Isaac Asimov,” Durbin said. “That was my first science fiction book, and it so thoroughly impressed me that I’ve been reading science fiction ever since.”

Now, Durbin is a science fiction author. Last year, he wrote his first book, “The Flying Saucer Mystery.”

Durbin, along with wife, Linda, visited the Granite City High School media center on April 30 to donate one of his copies to the school. He graduated from GCHS in 1964 and was a member of the school’s band.

“I graduated here 55 years ago,” Durbin said. “I was a mediocre student, but I was a great French horn player.”

Durbin lives in Woodstock, a Chicago suburb. He’s been working as a part-time police officer for about 30 years. He also worked as a band teacher for 5 schools for 38 years.

“It would be nice to hang up my gun belt and just say, ‘I’m an author now,’” Durbin said. “That’s my goal.”

Durbin’s inspiration to become an author came from a visit at a teacher’s institute while working at Sycamore High School years ago.

“Something happened there that I was so angry about, it made me want to write a book on how we needed to change the whole educational system; that we could not continue going the way we’re going now,” Durbin said. “So I was going to write a textbook on how we need to change it. I called it the Educational Revolution, or the EdRev.”

Durbin later decided to turn the textbook into a novel about two high school students capturing a flying saucer during a homework assignment. That became the premise of “The Flying Saucer Mystery.”

“On the flying saucer, there was a computer link to the computer on the Planet Saurian that made the saucer,” Durbin said. “There were no live aliens on the saucer. They taught the computer how to speak English.”

The book is the first of four in a series called the Silver Dragonfly Mysteries.

“I started the whole book and started the writing thing because I was so angry,” Durbin said. “Then it was developed and once I got done with the first book, I realized there were a lot of storylines in there.”

The author said he has to pay half of the publishing fees to get the rest of his books published.

“They’re all written,” he said. “They’re done and ready to go. We don’t have the financial resources to pay for costs.”

The book was published by Words Matter Publishing in Salem. Durbin said he found out about the publishing company while he and his wife were visiting Collinsville several years ago.

“When we checked into the motel, there was a brochure for the International Horseradish Festival,” he said. “So (my wife) said, ‘We’ve got to go over there.’ So we went over there and this company, Words Matter Publishing, had a booth set up there. So we’ve talked with the person who was in charge for quite some time. She was quite interested, and we were quite interested.”

Author notes

Graduated from the University of Illinois and Northern Illinois University

Worked as band teacher at five Illinois high schools — Pearl City, Freeburg, Rock Falls, Sycamore and Richwoods — before retiring in 2006

Won the Illinois High School Technology Program of the Year award from the International Technology Education Association

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter