The Nature Institute introduces new fundraiser

The Nature Institute

The Nature Institute is having a Pie Bake-Off this fall, a new fundraising event, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16.

The organization hopes to provide people of all ages an opportunity to show off their baking skills, encourage people to be outdoors, and share the wonders of The Nature Institute with the community. This will be a fun event filled with delicious pie, music, and a bounce house with price of admission, $6 for adults and $3 for children under 10. Other items such as food, coffee, beer, baked goods, and TNI merchandise will be available for purchase at the event.

Registration is $20 per baker to participate. No refrigerated/cream pies can be entered because of lack of access to on-site refrigeration. Each individual is asked to bake and bring four of the same type of pies; each bakery or restaurant is asked to bake and bring eight of the same type of pies. TNI will award $100 cash prizes to winners in three categories: Individual Adult, Youth (under 18), and Bakery/Restaurant; winners are determined by judges. One contestant will win the overall People’s Choice award, a $25 cash prize and bragging rights, determined by most votes from attendees. Registration ends Nov. 6 for baker entries and event sponsorships. Admission tickets are on sale online and at the event — rain or shine, no refunds.

TNI Executive Director Angie Moan said she is excited to introduce “a family event filled with friendly competition with a chance to win money, bragging rights, and support a great organization. This is an ideal fundraiser event that fits perfectly with the upcoming holiday season, which is usually filled with baked goods and pies. Anyone who bakes has an opportunity to enter and win.”

TNI is a conservation and environmental education organization based in Godfrey. The nonprofit’s mission is to raise an awareness and appreciation for the natural world through preservation, restoration, and education. The Nature Institute was recently named by River Travel Magazine as one of the top five Best Preserves, Best Nature Centers, and Best Education Centers along the Mississippi River.

Dress appropriately; event is rain or shine. Register online to reserve your space or learn more about us or visit the Facebook page.

