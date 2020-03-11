The Nature Institute to host first Earth Day BioBlitz

× Expand A scene at The Nature Institute in Godfrey

For 40 years, The Nature Institute has stood high above the Mississippi River atop the bluffs, providing opportunities for the public to engage with nature. They invite the public to celebrate their 40th anniversary, get outside, and explore at the TNI Earth Day BioBlitz from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 25, rain or shine.

A BioBlitz is an opportunity to quickly gather biological data. Started in 1997, BioBlitzes all over the world involve thousands of people in citizen science.

“We are asking citizens and a myriad of scientists to join us and count organisms observed at The Nature Institute,” TNI Outreach Director Rebecca Steiner said.

Anyone with an interest in nature can contribute to science by participating in the TNI BioBlitz; no experience is necessary. Prior to the event, download the iNaturalist app on your smartphone, find Projects and join The Nature Institute BioBlitz 2020. The iNaturalist app can be used anywhere, any time, and is a helpful tool to document and explore biodiversity. There will be iNaturalist demos during the BioBlitz at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, and 1 p.m., for those unfamiliar with the app.

“If you don’t have a smartphone, that’s not a problem; we need as many people as possible outside collecting information to share,” TNI Environmental Educator Ramona Puskar said. “TNI Earth Day BioBlitz is a wonderful way to celebrate 40 years of environmental stewardship and preservation, and it will help us update our biological inventory that was last collected in 2003.”

The BioBlitz Basecamp will be under a large event tent comprising booths, information, and activities like face-painting, Ask a Scientist, and viewing microscopes. Pig On A Wing food truck will be in the parking lot for people to purchase food from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Attendees can choose to sign up for expert-led Explorations, or inventory species on their own using the app. Each Exploration will be focused on a specific subject, such as insects, wildflowers, and birds. Exploration hikes will be of varying distances and levels of difficulty, and there is something for everyone. Advanced registration on TNI’s website is encouraged to secure a spot on an Exploration.

Environmental Educator Emily Ehley describes the BioBlitz “as a day to celebrate the outdoors and raise awareness of the vast number of organisms that live at TNI. We believe this event truly showcases our mission of 40 years to foster awareness and appreciation of the natural world through preservation, restoration, and education.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter