The only way to find toxic radon gas? Testing.

Madison County Health Department

January is Radon Awareness Month and Madison County Health Department wants to emphasize the importance of getting homes tested.

The department is offering radon test kits for $6 each for residents to check radon levels. Radon is a significant environmental cancer risk, the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers, and the second-leading cause of lung cancer among smokers.

About 20,000 lung cancer deaths each year in the United States are caused by radon exposure.

Health officials say because radon is a colorless, odorless, and invisible gas that occurs naturally in the soil and seeps into homes, the only way to detect it is to test for it.

Radon comes from the natural breakdown of uranium and radium in rock formations. It can seep from the ground and through cracks into homes. Sump pits, foundation cracks, gaps in suspended floors, construction joints and exposed soil in crawl spaces are areas where radon may find a route into a home. Although a much smaller risk, radon can also enter a home through water obtained from the ground, such as from wells.

Radon typically enters a home by moving up from the soil and through cracks and holes in the foundation. Once inside a home, it can build up and create a hazard.

Testing is easy, inexpensive and convenient — taking only three days. Tests should be done on the lowest level of the home that is frequently occupied.

Tests should not be done in kitchens, bathrooms, laundry rooms or utility rooms. Radon is measured in picocuries per liter of air (pCi/L), a measurement of radioactivity. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the average indoor radon level in the U.S. is about 1.3 pCi/L.

Illinois Emergency Management Agency reports that the average indoor radon level in Illinois is about 4.9 pCi/L. The U.S. surgeon general and EPA recommend fixing homes with radon levels at or above 4pCi/L.

The EPA also recommends thinking about fixing homes with radon levels between 2pCi/L-4pCi/L. Radon is a preventable health threat through testing and mitigation. Radon problems can be fixed and usually the cost is similar to common home repairs.

“With the presence of radon in this geographic area, we encourage residents to take advantage of this opportunity and test for radon in their homes,” Erin Boester, the health department’s health protection manager, said.

The cost of each kit includes testing fees and prepaid postage to mail the kit.

Residents can come to health department to purchase a test kit during regular business hours, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at 101 E. Edwardsville Road in Wood River.

When picking up a test kit at the health department, a staff member will assist with instructions on using the kit and provide valuable information regarding radon measurement and mitigation. Additionally, should the test show a high level of radon, department personnel can provide a list of licensed professionals for follow-up.

For more information about the kits, call (618) 296-6079.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter