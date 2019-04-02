The place to be

× Expand AdVantage file photo The Third Street area of Downtown Alton has seen new bars, restaurants and retail businesses open in the last 12 years.

The significance of the day was not lost on Alton attorney John Simmons as he waited for his guests to arrive.

“I hope people don’t think this a joke. It is April Fool’s Day,” he said, laughing.

On Tuesday, the Simmons Hanly Conroy building in Alton was the site of a “by invitation only” meeting, where an eclectic group of business owners, community leaders and residents with a shared interest in the local economy filled the auditorium.

The program opened with Penelope Schmidt showing photos of projects with which Simmons, along with his wife, Jayne, have been involved, among them Alton Steel Inc., Southern Illinois Miners Baseball, and Simmons Cancer Center in Springfield, Ill. Schmidt indicated the couple clearly has a heart for doing good.

Jayne thanked the crowd for coming and talked about her family and why they chose to move and stay in Alton.

“I was perfectly happy where we were living, but John’s dream home came available, so we moved to Alton,” she said. “I’m so grateful that we that did. This town has so much to offer.”

John Simmons took the stage next and explained his ideas for Alton. The first step, his focus throughout 2018 and into 2019, was to acquire commercial property on Broadway and surrounding areas, stretching from Jacoby Arts Center to the recently purchased Grand Theatre, with the intention of “making Alton the most happy and healthy town on the Mississippi by 2029.”

Simmons showed artists’ renderings of a speculative Broadway corridor.

“There could be parks, walking paths and plenty of room for parking,” he said. “There will be renovated commercial space with residential space above.”

A baby’s cry interrupted John’s speech.

“Get that baby out of here!” Simmons joked, knowing it was his newborn grandchild.

“I want Alton to be a place where my granddaughter grows up and doesn’t want to leave,” he said.

Another idea was to make downtown Alton a “rooftop community.” An artist’s drawing of an aerial view of downtown Alton showed an abundance of green space.

“I’ve visited many rooftop towns and I believe Alton has great potential for this type of community,” he said.

Members of the new committee, including architect Dennis Hyland of Kiku Obata & Company and retired partner at BDO Mark Carlie, fielded questions from the crowd.

Early estimates of the revitalization of this section of Alton hover around the $100 million mark.

“We believe we can get $50 million in tax incentives,” Carlie said.

“But where does the other $50 million come from?” Simmons asked the crowd, shrugging his shoulders. “I don’t know. That’s why we invited you here.”

Simmons said he’s received many great ideas from the community. He encouraged the room of locals to continue to think about how best to make Alton the “place to be.”