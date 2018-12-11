The play patrol

× Expand photo by Melissa Meske Police and fire department first responders teamed up with motorcycle club members to make Christmas wishes come true for children through the annual shopping nights put together by Patches and Badges for Kids NFP and hosted at Wood River Walmart each year. This year’s shopping nights were Dec. 4-5.

Children and families joined bikers and first responders to share memorable moments Dec. 4-5 at Wood River Walmart.

This year’s shopping nights, hosted by Patches and Badges for Kids NFP, provided each child with $100 for clothing and $100 for gifts.

After spending most of their time in the toy and electronics departments as well as choosing the right winter coat, children left the store with a cart full of gifts and a present money can’t buy — hope and a smile.

“The biggest thing is the impact this hopefully gave the families this holiday season and just possibly lifted a burden off their chests, if even for a short time,” nonprofit organizer Jessica Wells said.

Many of the children also used their gift money to make purchases for other family members. Between the two nights, the program assisted 42 families.

Students and their families participating in the Patches and Badges for Kids shopping nights came from the Roxana, Wood River, Hartford, East Alton, and Bethalto school districts. Each student also received a donated gift bag with a towel, detergent, dish soap, body soap, toothbrush and toothpaste.

Police departments included Bethalto, Hartford, Roxana and Wood River. Wood River officer Brady Greene worked alongside the school districts in deciding which children were selected to participate, Wells said. Representatives from Hartford, Meadowbrook and Rosewood Heights fire departments also shopped with children and families, as did members of the Fire & Iron, Red Knights, and Dream Weavers motorcycle clubs.

And when it came to businesses, support came shining through as well. Wells said the May Team showed up and presented a $400 check to the charity, and staff member Shelley Graham represented corporate supporter Marathon Pipeline both nights.

“In fact, on the second night, she (Graham) and her daughter even helped manage the checkout lane and the processing of each family’s purchases,” Wells said.

“Patches and Badges for Kids could not continue its mission without the support of the community and volunteers, whether it’s our local first responders, bike clubs, businesses, or individual members of our community,” Wells added. “Take Pride Fitness, for example. They donate all water bottle sales at their gym to our charity. We are extremely grateful.”

Patches and Badges was able to donate to school districts and programs this holiday season to assist children outside of the annual shopping nights, thanks to generous donations throughout the year.

“Wood River, East Alton, Bethalto, Hartford, Central Roxana, South Roxana, and Gilson Brown schools all received additional assistance for children or programs,” she said.

“Gilson Brown, for example, has a program that helps feed children who depend on their everyday free breakfast and lunch,” she said. “On weeks where they only have three attendance days, they assist children in need of food for the two days that week school is not in attendance.”

Patches and Badges also helped the Highland and Alton police departments with their Shop With A Cop nights by sending a donation to each.

It was the aisles at Alton Target that were filled with children and first responders Dec. 1, as members of the Police Benevolent and Protective Association Alton Unit 14 took children on a shopping spree for their annual Shop With A Cop outreach. Approximately 50 students were selected to participate in this year’s shopping night.

The police association represents full-time sworn and retired Alton officers. Association President Andrew Pierson shared appreciation for those who help make the program successful.

“A special thanks goes to Alton Middle School sixth-grade math teacher Brian Zurek, who continues to organize different fundraising events within the Alton School District to donate toward this program,” Pierson said. “We would also like to say thanks to Target Store manager Kenya Davis and her staff for the great work that they do preparing for, executing, and their donations for this event.”

Pierson also expressed appreciation to Heartland Baptist Church and the Piasa Rifle Club for continued donations toward the Shop With A Cop program, as well as individuals and businesses who contribute throughout the year. Recognition as “chief level” sponsors this year were Alton Materials, Ameren Illinois, Fast Eddie’s Bon Air, and Robert Sanders Waste Systems Inc. Proceeds from the annual Policeman’s Ball also helped sponsor Alton’s Shop With A Cop.

Ongoing support from the community, however, is vital to support the efforts of these charitable events, both organizations emphasize.

To support Patches and Badges for Kids, donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 562, Wood River, IL 62095. Purchases made through Amazon Smile can also help to support Patches and Badges for Kids if the charity is chosen as a benefactor through the site. For more information, visit their website or Facebook page, or call (314) 252-0197.

For continued support of Alton’s Shop With A Cop program, donations can be made through the Alton Police Youth Camp, P.O. Box 861, Alton, IL 62002. More information can also be found on the association’s Facebook page.

The Alton Branch of the NAACP also participated in the giving season Dec. 10, taking 35 children to Walmart in Godfrey for a shopping spree.

