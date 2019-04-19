The powers that bee: Pollination is key to food production

One might not think about the possible repercussions of swatting a buzzing bee.

Perhaps they should.

Bees are quite integral to human survival. Dr. Jason Williams, an associate professor in the Department of Biological Sciences at SIUE, is in charge of the school’s bee club, where students learn the importance of bees.

“The emphasis is to promote the ability to keep healthy hives. Students who are in the bee club have the opportunity to work with colonies and see what a strong hive looks like,” Williams said. “Also, to see what potential problems a hive can have, like low numbers, or pathogens or pests that can get in colonies. It’s really a good way for them to work with bees and learn.”

Bees are a necessary component of agriculture, and the required levels of pollination that crops need could not be met without them.

“Honeybees are the primary pollinators for many crops that need insect pollination,” he said. “There are other pollinators such as native insects, but these do not live in nearly the high density or numbers to be effective for agricultural purposes like bees are.”

There are some crops that do not need insect pollination, such as corn, but without this process, there would be a severe lack of varied crops. Almonds, blueberries and apples would not exist in their current numbers without honeybees.

“There are a whole host of agricultural products that rely on commercial honeybees for pollination. In general, wild bees offer some pollinating as well,” he said. “If bees weren’t here, our food supply would look much different. There would be reduced feed for cattle and then meat would be reduced in that regard.”

Humans have likewise had quite the impact on bees; unfortunately, it hasn’t been a positive one. One thing that doesn’t help is a negative association with bees because of their propensity to sting, a stigma that Williams says is unwarranted.

“Bees are defensive. When a bee stings you, it’s going to lose its life,” he said. “Honeybees will only sting by accident or if they feel like you are threatening their colony.”

Pesticides used for agriculture and urban settings can kill bees. Increased urbanization has reduced accessible water for bees, and has even created less livable space for many species of bees.

“We’ve probably had more impact on native pollinators because there are a bunch of ground-dwelling bees. They need access to soil to dig out nests,” he said. “In urban settings, there is a lot less soil and when there is, people often put down weed cloth to prevent weeds. This creates even less space for those native bees to create nests.”

In trying to form a better relationship with our insect cohabitants, Williams said there are some simple ways people can help promote the survival of bees.

“We can provide a clean source of water for bees. Try to use pesticides that won’t target bees. Narrow-spectrum pesticides are designed to only attack a certain type of insect and won’t hurt bees,” he said. “Plant native plants that flower continuously, so you have plants that will flower at different times of the year and have consistent flowering.”

