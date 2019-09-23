The Pro File: Q&A with Jesse Jemison

× Expand photo by Frank Prager Alton Fire Chief Jesse Jemison

Jesse Jemison is the Alton Fire Department’s new fire chief. The 26-year department veteran was promoted following the retirement of former chief Bernie Sebold on Sept. 7. Jemison was born and raised in Alton. He graduated from Alton High School and attended Lewis and Clark Community College, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and Illinois State University. He served in the Marines and worked at Owens Illinois Glass before joining the department at age 27. He is the city’s first African American fire chief and a member of the 100 Black Men of Alton. He and his wife, Cheryl, have three children and nine grandchildren.

What led you to a career in firefighting?

I was attending Lewis and Clark college at the time in the medical laboratory technician program. One of the faculty members told me the fire department was hiring and that I should go put in an application. I liked the fact that I could pursue something that was still medically related. That was always my dream.

As fire chief, what do you see as your primary duties and responsibilities?

I’m the overall administrator. The deputy chief and four battalion chiefs handle the day-to-day operations on each shift. I did keep the EMS responsibilities under me because I had those when I was deputy chief.

What are your priorities as fire chief? What do you want to get done?

To be honest, things are currently running fine. Chief Sebold did a lot of work in getting the ambulance service up and running, and I want to see us grow in that area. But I don’t see a need to make change just to put my spin on things. My job now is to learn the administrative side of things because I’ve previously always been an on-the-street, hands-on type of guy.

What skills and experience do you bring to the job that will help you make a difference?

What Bernie told me when he approached me about the job is that he knew I had a very strong background in EMS and we need to grow that area. He also noted my community involvement and the fact the firefighters respect me because I respect them. If I’m telling them something specific about a call or how to treat a patient, they know I’ve been in that situation.

Do you feel your experience as a Marine brings anything to this job?

I’ve always enjoyed the discipline. You know every day that there’s a system in place here. The fire department is like a military organization in that guys know every day what their duties are and what is expected of them.

You’re the first African American fire chief in Alton. Does that have any special meaning for you or the community?

A lot of the people in the area where I come from don’t have a lot of community people to look up to. It’s always athletes or entertainers or someone like that. With this, they can see that a kid that grew up in the Mexico neighborhood of Alton can actually attain a position like this.

As different as every day is in this line of work, how do you plan and organize things?

You don’t plan for what this job entails. You train for it. We have daily and monthly trainings for both fire and EMS to keep us prepared for the unknowns.

What is something about firefighting or the Alton Fire Department that people might not be aware of?

A lot of times people see our personnel as just firefighters. They dial 911 and we show up. They don’t always realize that we’re people, too. We have families and daily lives that matter to us, and that is why it is so important to us that everyone goes home safe. When Captain Ringering died, it brought a lot of stuff home for us locally. (Capt. Jake Ringering of the Godfrey Fire Protection District died in the line of duty in March.) We all knew Jake. You see things on television or in other parts of the country, but when you know the individual, it really puts things into perspective about what we do and how dangerous it is. The tragedies you sometimes see on calls are local people and occasionally people you know. You have to try not to take it home with you.

What memories or events over your career stand out for you as a firefighter?

The times I’ve delivered babies out in the field. That was always a great thing. I’ve done it five times.

