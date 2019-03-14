The Pro File: Q&A with Ana Murillo

photo by Theo Tate Dr. Ana Murillo

Almost a year after graduating from Logan University in Chesterfield, Mo., Dr. Ana Murillo became a full-time employee at Darin Chiropractic in February.

The 28-year-old Murillo lived in Mexico for 11 years before moving to Robinson, 143 miles east of St. Louis, and didn’t speak English when she arrived in the United States. She went on to graduate from Robinson High School and SIUE with a bachelor’s degree in arts and science before deciding to become a chiropractor. She graduated from Logan in April 2018.

Murillo did office work for Darin Chiropractic for several months before earning a full-time job.

How are you enjoying working full time?

I love it. I finally get to adjust patients and make them feel good. I’m really happy with that.

How did you find out about Darin Chiropractic?

I actually started shadowing Dr. (Christina) Darin when I was still a student at Logan. I came in here and observed how she was doing in her business. That was back in April of last year. Then I started working around the office in June. After I got my license, I officially joined as a chiropractor in February.

How did you become interested in being a chiropractor?

I’ve worked in the ER. I saw how abused the medical doctors were over there. To be honest, they acted like they really didn’t like their job, so a lot of patients abused the system when they went to the ER. They just went there for pain medication. So I knew that wasn’t the route I wanted to take ultimately. So I started shadowing chiropractor doctors, and every single patient loved them. They enjoyed the atmosphere in the office.

Now that you’re a full-time employee, what goals have you set for yourself?

Basically, I want to offer my services to the Spanish-speaking community. I know growing up a lot, I had to translate for my parents and I know that can sometimes be a burden to other kids. So if I can help be that doctor some people need without them having to bring their kids in to translate for them, I know that makes a huge difference whenever you go see your doctor — they can speak your own language.

How were you able to speak English after arriving in the States?

At Robinson, I had a teacher who hired for me specifically and she was the one who taught me English. I didn’t go to any of the regular classes for the first six months, so I wasn’t taking any history, math or English. It was just specifically learning the language for the first four to six months. Then, I was slowly integrated into the rest of my classes. I think of that lady very much because she helped me learn the language very fast.

What do you like about being a chiropractor?

I really liked the people getting better without using drugs and surgery. People just naturally use their own bodies and abilities to get there.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter