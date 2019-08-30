The Pro File: Q&A with Bernie Sebold

× Expand Bernie Sebold

Chief Bernie Sebold is retiring from the Alton Fire Department on Sept. 7. A lifelong resident of the Alton-Godfrey area, Sebold graduated from Marquette Catholic High School in 1992. At the age of 19, while pursuing his fire science degree and getting his license as an EMT, he became a volunteer firefighter with the Godfrey Fire Protection District. He joined the Alton Fire Department in May 1995 and has been fire chief since April 2012. The department has 46 uniformed personnel and one secretary. Sebold and his wife, Jenn, have three children: Hayden, Coleton and Layni.

What led you to a career in firefighting?

As a young child, I was always enamored of fire trucks and fire equipment. As I got older, my high school’s motto was serviam, which means to serve. The job of a firefighter is to assist and serve others in times of need. You have the potential to have a different type of call every time the alarm goes off, and that really appealed to me.

How has firefighting changed over the years?

National standards have changed significantly in regard to what firefighters wear. There have also been great technological advances in the self-contained breathing apparatus we use. If a firefighter becomes lost or incapacitated, the apparatus goes into alarm so other firefighters can find him. In addition, thermal imaging cameras now are just amazing. They can locate individuals in completely smoky environments as well as identify fires that are out of sight behind walls.

Have you ever been in a situation in your job where you have been scared?

The benefit to our department and our profession is that we train a lot and train in unique situations. We know the firefighters we are with are trained to the same level and we’re confident in each other’s abilities. The only time I’ve really had anything negative happen was once when I suffered burns while performing a rescue. It’s a difficult situation when you are trying to protect someone’s life while you yourself are being burned by the heat of the fire.

What are some of the memories which stand out for you over your career?

I’ve been blessed to have been able to have worked with such a great group of personnel. I was called one night at home when I was off duty because I had a lot training on rope rescue and an individual had fallen down the bluffs. That’s about 150 feet above the River Road. So, at 2 a.m., I’m hanging in mid-air in complete darkness, suspended by two half-inch diameter pieces of rope. I was able to have complete trust in the firefighters who were up on top lowering me to the ground but that, by far, was one of my most memorable calls.

As fire chief, how often do you go out on calls?

I go to every working structure fire. If I can help out with the homeowner, the media, the Red Cross or calling in additional resources, those are the things I want to do so that the firefighters can remain focused on the fire.

What do you see as some of your key accomplishments as fire chief?

We have been able to get our ISO insurance rating down from a four to a two. A rating of one is the best, so a two is a great rating. In addition, we began ambulance service in 2017, which expanded the operations of the fire department in services they deliver. We were also able to improve our fleet of fire apparatus. Two brand-new fire trucks will be here in March of 2020. It’s the first time since the 1970s that the city has seen two trucks being ordered at the same time. I’m thankful to the city, the mayor and the City Council. It’s only because of their trust, confidence and support that we have been able to do these things.

What would you like people to know about the Alton Fire Department that they might not be aware of?

The city of Alton has every hazard a large city like Chicago has, other than a 40-story high rise. We have the river, industry, multi-story residential occupancies, hospitals and quarries. Our personnel train over 9,000 hours annually. They train in paramedical care, firefighting tactics, hazardous materials and technical rescue, including trench, confined space, high-angle and water rescue. We deliver a superior level of service to our citizens and visitors, and we’re doing it with 11 personnel a day. A large city might have 40 people show up on a house fire. The firefighters for the city of Alton are extremely committed and dedicated to the safety and well-being of our citizens.

What’s in your future?

I’m going to work for Illinois American Water Company as senior superintendent of field operations. I’m very much looking forward to the new challenges.

