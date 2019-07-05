The Pro File: Q&A with Brittany Campbell

× Expand photo by Danette M. Watt Brittany Campbell, executive director at Jacoby Arts Center

Brittany Campbell began her new position as executive director of Jacoby Arts Center June 18. In addition to living in Wyoming and California while growing up, Campbell was raised in Springfield, Ill., and throughout the greater St. Louis region. She studied studio art and design at Southern Illinois University Carbondale before transferring to SIUE, where she received a bachelor’s degree in political science. She went on to earn a master of public administration with a specialization in nonprofit management in 2007. Campbell also is a certified fundraising executive.

Brittany and her husband, an Alton native and local musician, have a blended family of three children, ages 20, 15 and 4.

What prompted you to apply for executive director for Jacoby and what will be your role?

I have attended three or four events and exhibitions in the past at Jacoby Arts Center. I really enjoyed my experiences and the space it has to offer. I even signed up for the newsletter and have actively read each one ever since. I heard Jacoby was looking for someone with a public administration degree, knowledge of nonprofit arts and whose vision aligned with the board’s. I have 14 years experience in nonprofit development and communications, including four years at an arts-based nonprofit, Shakespeare Festival St. Louis.

My job as executive director will be to connect with the local business community, other nonprofits for collaboration, and with artists and creatives. I hope to fulfill the vision of JAC’s Board of Directors and staff and together develop a strategic plan for 2020-2023. I plan on evaluating best practices for arts-based nonprofits and apply them to Jacoby Arts Center.

What do you bring to your current job from previous positions?

With my nonprofit development and communications background, I hope to raise funding and grow membership, donations and sponsorships for Jacoby Arts Center. I am especially looking forward to the “Art Is…” gala on Nov. 2. In my career, I have helped raise over $5 million through multi-year campaigns, grant solicitations, direct mail appeals, online peer-to-peer campaigns and fundraising events. It’s a collaborative effort with board, staff and other key stakeholders to raise this kind of money. I hope to bring that collaborative energy to this position to grow funding and awareness for Jacoby Arts Center.

I feel very strongly about transparency between nonprofits and the public. It’s important to share with the community and our supporters how their donations are being used. Being fully transparent will also show people who aren’t donors how their financial support can make a positive impact on the community.

Why is an organization such as Jacoby Arts Center so important to a community?

Art is a way for people to connect. Besides the technicality of art, there is no wrong or right way to create a piece of art when it speaks from your heart. Art builds confidence, self-esteem, knowledge and compassion for others.

Jacoby Arts Center serves as an arts hub for the Riverbend and Metro East. We offer a lot of programs unique to this area, such as adult art classes, music and theater performances and art camps and classes for kids. The board and staff have worked tirelessly to make Jacoby Arts Center sustainable and thriving. I’m thrilled to be a part of this growth.

