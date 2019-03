× Expand photo by Frank Prager Dr. T.K. Parthasarathy works with a patient.

Dr. T.K. Parthasarathy operates Better Hearing Clinic in Alton. He is a board-certified audiologist, a fellow in the American Academy of Audiology and has 35 years of experience in the field of hearing assessment and treatment. He was a professor of audiology at SIUE for 31 years, teaching audiology and performing research. He was also an adjunct professor at Washington University in St. Louis for 10 years, teaching courses in audiology, hearing and brain function. Parthasarathy operated an audiology business in St. Louis for 25 years and at Alton Memorial Hospital for 8 years. After retiring from university teaching, he opened the Better Hearing Clinic in Glen Carbon and has recently moved his Alton Memorial practice to open his Better Hearing Clinic location in Alton. The clinic performs diagnostic hearing examinations and assists patients in the correct treatment or devices for hearing-related problems. Its mission is to provide a comprehensive and individualized treatment plan to enhance patients’ quality of life.

Why should people have their hearing tested?

Hearing loss often goes undetected because it can be gradual, painless and invisible. People may be suffering from a number of issues related to hearing loss and not realize the reasons for them.

What are some of the signs of hearing loss?

Some of the signs of hearing loss are trouble understanding others, trouble hearing in noisy environments, difficulty hearing women and children, frequently swapping ears when on the phone, ringing in the ear, turning the volume on the television up too loud, feeling physically or mentally fatigued during conversations, and being told you mumble or talk too loudly.

What causes hearing loss?

Hearing loss in children often stems from fluid buildup in the auditory system. In adults, it is often simply a result of aging. Hearing loss in people over 60 years old is common. People should not feel guilty about it or think they have necessarily done something to cause it. Exposure to loud noise can also be a factor. It is common in this local area because of the number of people who worked at factories in past years in Alton.

What are the consequences of hearing loss?

People with hearing loss can become socially isolated because of the difficulty of hearing in restaurants and other public places. They are subject to stress and depression, and often disengage and stop going out in public because of their difficulty in hearing in public. There is also an increased risk of dementia. Studies at Johns Hopkins University have indicated people with hearing loss are five times more likely to develop it.

Why did you go into the field of audiology?

I had fluid on the ear that caused hearing problems for me when I was five years old. When it was corrected, I was amazed at my ability to hear clearly. I know what it is like to have hearing problems. I want to help others experience that same sense of relief.

How has hearing technology changed over the years?

Today’s technology is remarkable. The clarity of the sound that devices can provide is outstanding. In addition, great advances have been made in noise suppression. The background noise is not just amplified along with the sound. It is suppressed so the desired sound is more clearly heard. Bluetooth connectivity is another breakthrough. Hearing aids can connect wirelessly so people can use their phones as receivers which transmit the audio to their hearing aids.

