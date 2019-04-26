TheBANK of Edwardsville awards scholarships

× Expand (From left) Pam Farrar, executive director of the Edwardsville Community Foundation; Jack Rafaelle; Kevin Powers, president and CEO at TheBANK of Edwardsville; Kate Weber; Paul Millard, chairman of the foundation and the bank's senior vice president/chief credit officer; and Savannah Tiemann. Not pictured is Emma Deist.

Four Metro East high school seniors were selected to receive college scholarships through TheBANK of Edwardsville’s Community Scholarship Program. Each will receive $2,000 per year for four years of education.

Jack Rafaelle of Edwardsville High School, Emma Deist of Father McGivney High School, Savannah Tiemann of Belleville West High School and Kate Weber of Metro-East Lutheran High School are the scholarship recipients. They were selected from a large group of applicants based on their positive leadership and character in both academic achievements and community activities.

“TheBANK of Edwardsville established this scholarship program 19 years ago as a commitment to the education of our future leaders,” said Kevin Powers, president and CEO of TheBANK of Edwardsville. “We are very proud of the accomplishments of the students who were selected from this year’s impressive pool of applicants, and we look forward to watching them progress through college and enter the workforce. Congratulations to the students for all of their achievements thus far.”

The bank introduced its Community Scholarship Program in August 2000, pledging $1.3 million toward scholarships to be awarded over 30 years to graduating high school seniors. The Edwardsville Community Foundation, which is governed by a board of local residents, administers the program with a selection committee that interviews the finalists and selects the final scholarship recipients.

As in years past, the selection committee evaluated the applicants on academic achievements, leadership and character exhibited both at school and in extracurricular activities. Selection criteria also included leadership in community activities as well as the positive impact the students have had on others.

This year’s scholarship recipients are:

Jack Rafaelle, Edwardsville High School: He will attend Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, and plans to study chemical engineering. He is the son of Tim and Paula Rafaelle.

Emma Deist, Father McGivney High School: She will attend Truman State University in Kirksville, Mo., and plans to study biology and agricultural sciences on a pre-veterinary track. She is the daughter of Phil and Lynne Deist.

Savannah Tiemann, Belleville West High School: She will attend Rice University in Houston and plans to study chemical engineering and neuroscience. She is the daughter of Scott and Kim Tiemann.

Kate Weber, Metro-East Lutheran High School: She will attend Missouri State University in Springfield, Mo., and plans to study psychology. She is the daughter of Wayne and Jennifer Weber.

The bank’s Community Scholarship Program was created as part of the American Bankers Association’s Banks of Promise effort, which is the banking industry’s pledge toward Colin Powell’s America’s Promise — Alliance for Youth. The bank has committed to America’s Promise by partnering with nonprofit organizations, athletes, mayors, governors, teachers, college professors and others to benefit youths through sponsorships and donations.

