Therapy dogs delight GCHS students and faculty

× Expand photo submitted by Allison Downing Blanca receives scratches and belly rubs from Granite City High School students. The dogs visited GCHS during finals week to relieve stress from students and faculty.

Last month, students and faculty at Granite City High School received a pleasant surprise.

Dogs from Therapy Dogs International stopped by during finals week to spend time with those in much need of stress relief.

Allison Downing set up the visit. She is a Title I teacher for the Granite City School District, a reading specialist and the high school’s Empathy Club coordinator.

“I have arranged for the dogs to come each semester for the past three years during finals to help relieve stress for the students and staff,” she said. “This is also a way to help promote kindness toward animals.”

The canine visitors were Adele, Blanca, Cooper and Jack. All four received head scratches and belly rubs — and they didn’t mind being the center of attention.

“The students love visiting with the dogs, and the dogs brighten their spirits,” Downing said.

“Not only do the dogs help relieve stress during and prior to semester exams, they also help with any other life stressors students are experiencing,” Granite City High School Principal Daren Depew said. “The experience of having the dogs here always goes well, and the dog handlers are terrific to work with. Our kids really enjoy the time, along with our staff.”

Downing saw colleges and universities bringing therapy dogs to visit with students before finals and thought GCHS students could benefit as well.

“The biggest reason I wanted to do this was because it is one of the easiest forms of stress relief for students and faculty,” she said. “Also, I really like to give kids the chance to be exposed to animals because not only does caring for animals facilitate the opportunity for students to learn responsibility, but it also helps teach compassion and kindness. We are not permitted to have classroom pets, so bringing in therapy dogs is another way to get animals on campus. So much can be learned by being around animals, and there are a lot of kids these days who do not get that much exposure to animals. They just kind of meet a pet for a short period of time.”

GCHS student Mitchell Jordan was excited to spend time with the dogs.

“I love dogs, but both of my parents are allergic to them, so I don’t get to be around them too often unless I go to a friend’s house,” he said. “When I found out the therapy dogs were coming to visit, I was so happy. They definitely helped me calm down and relax before I had to take my finals.”

Both Downing and Depew would like to have therapy dog visit the high school campus more often.

“As long as the schedules work out, we plan to have them in prior to exams,” Depew said.

“It may be a good idea to have the dogs available to welcome students at the beginning of each school year, but we have not discussed this option yet,” Downing added.

× Expand photo submitted by Allison Downing Students visit with Adele, a dog from Therapy Dogs International.

× Expand photo submitted by Allison Downing Cooper loves being the center of attention.