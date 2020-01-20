Thinking like scientists: Fair showcases students’ research skills

× Expand photo by Frank Prager A total of 42 projects filled the gymnasium at the annual science fair at North Elementary School in Godfrey.

Do sound waves travel through solid surfaces? Which battery brand lasts the longest? How much air do your lungs hold? How long does it take for crystals to form?

These and other questions were answered at the annual science fair at North Elementary School in Godfrey on Jan. 16. Alton School District Curriculum Coordinator Elaine Kane said the event gives students the opportunity to use their scientific research and testing skills by pursuing a project of interest to them.

Fifty students from kindergarten to fifth grade, several teaming up, participated in the fair’s 42 projects. Kane explained the fair allows students to demonstrate scientific methods.

“Students are interviewed about their projects and perform actual demonstrations of the scientific principles they are testing,” she said. “When you see a young student explaining the details of their project, it’s just incredible. You really get an appreciation for their experience and what they’ve learned from the project.”

Kane said school secretary Lori Davis was instrumental in organizing the event. Her responsibilities included collaborating with science fair representatives at the school, distributing packets, collecting proposals and answering questions from parents and teachers.

Students had approximately two months to prepare their projects. Project proposals were required to be submitted no later than Nov. 12. Proposal requirements included descriptions of the project’s purpose, testing procedures and scientific conclusions. Students also had to include a list of materials and a hypothesis of the project’s anticipated outcome.

Kane said project expectations are modified depending on students’ grade level. The project requirements become more complex for older students. Fifth-grade students can advance to the Madison County science fair, she pointed out.

Judges scored the projects while students were out of the room. Scores were based on criteria such as quality of the report, references cited and research conducted. Judges interviewed students and the results of those interviews were added to the score. A final rating of first, second or third place was determined for the project based on all the criteria.

Kane explained the fair ties into the emphasis on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) within the overall curriculum.

“Students learn the scientific method in the classroom,” she said. “This is an opportunity for students to mimic that process on specific projects they are curious about. Our goal is for participants to think like scientists.”

× Expand photo by Frank Prager Aubrey Spencer’s testing revealed it takes four days to grow sugar crystals.

× Expand photo by Frank Prager Andrew Stickler’s science project showed what best fights germs.