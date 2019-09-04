Thousands of cyclists to ride National MS Society’s Bike MS

× Expand Photo by Laura Inlow, Lewis and Clark Community College Team Trailblazer rode in the event and has raised more than $8,100 to cure multiple sclerosis. Team members include L&C Director of Adult Education Val Harris and Susan Kidder.

Some 2,000 cyclists are setting out to raise $1.7 million to make a difference in the lives of nearly 1 million Americans living with multiple sclerosis.

Cyclists will ride up to 200 miles over 2 days. Bike MS: Gateway Getaway will depart from Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey at 7:30 a.m. Sept. 7 and conclude back in Godfrey on Sept. 8. The ride will feature scenic views of the Great River Road on Day 1 for the 75- and 100-mile routes. Local celebrity and MS advocate Charles Glenn will kick off Bike MS by singing the national anthem at the starting line, just like he has many times for the Stanley Cup championship team the St. Louis Blues.

This year, cyclists are inspired by a new study conducted by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society nationalMSsociety.org and published in the Feb. 15 online issue of Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology, which shows more than twice as many Americans are living with multiple sclerosis than previously thought. The previous studies estimated the prevalence to be 400,000, but this new study shows that number is closer to 1 million.

“Twice as many people need a cure and to know they have a community to support them,” said Christie Derbin, executive director, National MS Society, Gateway. “With each pedal stroke and fundraising dollar, our cyclists are bringing us closer to our ultimate finish line — a world free of MS.”

Bike MS: Gateway Getaway is one of more than 70 rides across the country hosted by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. This year, more than 80,000 people are expected to participate in Bike MS nationwide.

Primal is the Premier National Sponsor of Bike MS and the official National Cycling Apparel Sponsor. Primal also sponsors I Ride with MS, a special program recognizing Bike MS cyclists living with the disease. Pop Sockets, Shower Pass and Left Hand Brewing are the national sponsors of Bike MS. Local sponsors include Express Scripts, BJC Healthcare, Maritz, Purina, Chameleon Integrated Services.

For more information, visit bikeMS.org, call (855) 372-1331 or email fundraisingsupport@nmss.org.

To experience Bike MS, check out this YouTube video.