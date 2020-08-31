Three charged after Alton officer injured by fleeing vehicle, police say

× Expand police

Three individuals were charged with various crimes today as a result of their involvement in an aggravated fleeing vehicle incident and the vehicle subsequently striking an Alton police officer over the weekend.

At about 1:45 a.m. on Saturday, Alton officers witnessed vehicles driving recklessly and chasing each other. The vehicles subsequently collided after swerving at each other, near the 800 block of Oakwood Avenue.

When the officers attempted to stop one of the vehicles leaving the scene, the vehicle began to flee from police. The vehicle pursuit continued to the 800 block of Washington Avenue, where assisting officers attempted to use “stop sticks,” which are used to deflate a vehicle’s tires and end a vehicle pursuit safely.

As the assisting officers were deploying the “stop sticks,” the driver of the suspect vehicle veered across the oncoming lane, onto the shoulder area, off of the roadway, striking one of the officers. Another officer at the scene applied a tourniquet and called for medical assistance. The suspect vehicle continued fleeing from police into the state of Missouri until the vehicle became disabled. The occupants of the vehicle were observed running from the suspect vehicle. With the assistance of the St. Louis County Police Department, officers checked the area, but the offenders eluded the police.

The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit assisted the Alton Police Traffic Division in investigating the traffic crash scene in the 800 block of Washington Avenue.

Detectives from the Alton Police Criminal Investigations Division followed up on several leads and ultimately, the occupants of the suspect vehicle were identified and later taken into custody.

The details of the case were presented Monday to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, which charged Jaylynn A. Barnes, 19, of St. Louis, with failure to report an accident involving personal injury or death, aggravated battery, aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, aggravated reckless driving, and aggravated unlawful use of weapons. Circuit Judge Richard Tognarelli set bail for Barnes at $500,000.

Tyronn R. Edwards, 18, of St. Louis, is charged with aggravated battery and aggravated unlawful use of weapons. Tognarelli set bail for Edwards at $500,000.

Deandre C. Jones, 20, of Alton, was charged with obstructing justice and disorderly conduct. Tognarelli set bail for Jones at $50,000.

At the time of this release, Barnes, Edwards, and Jones all remain in police custody.

The officer injured has been on the Alton Police Department for less than one year. He was severely injured as a result of this incident and remains hospitalized at a St. Louis area hospital.

“The Alton Police Department would like to thank the community for their outpouring of support for the injured officer,” a press release states.

All charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.