Three charged in Wood River home invasion, robbery

Three people were charged Thursday with home invasion and robbery, according to the Wood River Police Department.

Aaron D. Harvey, 25, of Wood River; Aaron D. Pruitt, 22, of St. Charles, Mo.; and Corey W. Compton, 23, of Mitchell, were not in police custody as of Thursday afternoon. Police ask anyone with information about the suspects to call (618) 251-3114. Calls can be anonymous.

Police say on Wednesday officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of South Main Street. The residents told police the three men entered their residence uninvited and held a weapon at them. The men demanded money and took two purses from the residence. They fled in a silver BMW with Missouri temporary registration.

Circuit Judge Richard Tognarelli set bond at $250,000.