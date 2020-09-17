Three charged in Wood River home invasion, robbery

× Expand police

Three people were charged Thursday with home invasion and robbery, according to the Wood River Police Department.

Aaron D. Harvey, 25, of Wood River; Aaron D. Pruitt, 22, of St. Charles, Mo.; and Corey W. Compton, 23, of Mitchell, were not in police custody as of Thursday afternoon. Police ask anyone with information about the suspects to call (618) 251-3114. Calls can be anonymous.

Police say on Wednesday officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of South Main Street. The residents told police the three men entered their residence uninvited and held a weapon at them. The men demanded money and took two purses from the residence. They fled in a silver BMW with Missouri temporary registration.

Circuit Judge Richard Tognarelli set bond at $250,000.