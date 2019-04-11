Tickets available for United Way’s Power of the Purse

× Expand United Way’s Southwest Illinois Division held its inaugural Power of the Purse event, a purse auction to benefit United Way, June 4, 2015, in Edwardsville. Approximately 200 women came out for a night of fun, designer handbags, food and friends at Lewis and Clark Community College’s N.O. Nelson Campus. 2015 Miss Rodeo Illinois, Ariel Weinman, also made a special appearance and volunteered throughout the evening. The event raised $12,083 to help local people through United Way.

The Southwest Illinois Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis will host its fifth annual Power of the Purse fundraiser on Thursday, April 25, to benefit residents of Madison, Macoupin, Jersey, Greene and Calhoun counties.

The event, designed to be a fun ladies’ night out, will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Lewis and Clark Community College-N.O. Nelson Campus in Edwardsville. Throughout the evening, guests can bid on designer handbags, jewelry, scarves and other accessories through silent and live auctions. Individual tickets are $30 and table sponsorships are still available. To purchase a ticket or learn more about sponsoring the event, visit helpingpeople.org/purse or call (618) 258-9800.

“We are thrilled to host another United Way Power of the Purse this year as a celebration of women coming together to give back,” said Lisa Hayes, Power of the Purse event committee chair and employee development and training specialist with The Boeing Company. “We’ve seen great success the last four years and we’re excited to continue that again. There are some fabulous options available this year with handbags, purses and jewelry that will fit anyone’s style.”

Items to be auctioned include high-end designer brands like Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Coach, Dooney & Bourke and more. Several of the handbags featured will also contain items like tickets to sporting events, jewelry and gift cards. Guests can also participate in two raffles to win a designer handbag.

Sponsors of Power of the Purse include 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, Bella Milano, Carrollton Bank, Goldenberg, Heller & Antognoli, Gori Julian, Heyl Royster, Joiner Law Firm, Mathis, Marifian & Richter Ltd., Phillips 66 and TheBANK of Edwardsville.

