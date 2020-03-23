Tips for managing stress and anxiety

× Expand Tadamichi tadamichi - stock.adobe.com Silhouette of troubled person head. Concept image of anxiety and Silhouette of troubled person head. Concept image of anxiety and negative emotion. Waste paper and head silhouette.

Many people are experiencing feelings of anxiety and worry because of the ever-evolving situation with the coronavirus pandemic. AJ French said people are being told how to manage their personal wellness — hand-washing and social distancing — but there hasn’t been a lot of discussion about taking care of their mental well-being.

“Any time there is a unique situation that is beyond our control — death, disaster, disease — we feel helpless and afraid,” she said. “But we don’t have to. The more people can do to strengthen their resiliency, the better.”

French is the director of Gift of Voice, whose board members and staff are all in recovery.

There are a number of ways people can manage stress and anxiety during this time, said Becky Stoll, vice president of crisis and disaster management for Centerstone.

“One way is to try to limit how much time you spend reading or watching news about the crisis,” she said. “This will give you more time to focus on keeping yourself healthy. Not everyone reacts to stressful situations the same way, and some people may need to talk to a professional to help them cope.”

As sheltering in place becomes more real, it will become more important to stay physically and mentally healthy. Here are some tips provided by French, Stoll and other professionals:

Take it one day at a time. Focusing on the future and “what if” only heightens anxiety.

Stay connected. Social distancing is not the same as social isolation. Stay in touch through a phone call, video chat, texting and emails.

Be kind to yourself and others. This is a new experience for everyone and we’re all trying to figure this out day-by-day.

Keep moving. Find an exercise class on line. Take a walk. Clean your basement. Physical activity can help release stress.

Get outside into the fresh air. Open the windows and let in the spring breezes.

Look at this experience as an opportunity to slow down and identify what is most important to you.

French says to see this as a way to capture history. Write, journal and take photographs of your experience and your feelings around it. Try to reframe it as an adventure.

“This is an unprecedented situation but we have an unprecedented opportunity to do some remarkable things,” she said. “We get to decide now how history will be written — with courage and flexibility and solutions that are beneficial to ourselves and others or to withdraw and panic.”

A PDF of emotional resiliency tips from Gift of Voice is available at the organization’s website.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter