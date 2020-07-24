Toddle Towne Learning Centers Inc. earns business honor

The RiverBend Growth Association has named Toddle Towne Learning Centers Inc. as its Small Business of the Month for July 2020.

Toddle Towne Learning Centers Inc. has operated under continuous local ownership and management since first providing care in 1967 at a converted house in East Alton licensed for 35 children. Under the leadership of Peggy Funkhouser, Charles Pelan, Walter Ahlemeyer, and their family members, Toddle Towne Learning Centers has grown into two facilities in Alton and East Alton. Through continuous growth, Toddle Towne Learning Centers demonstrates the long-term reliability and the excellence for quality care and educational experiences. At Toddle Towne Learning Centers, children learn while they play, and play while they learn.

The mission, goals, and philosophy of Toddle Towne Learning Centers are to provide reliable, safe, high-quality care and education for children in a format working parents can use with convenience and confidence; a center where each child is encouraged to develop optimally in an environment that is emotionally nurturing, intellectually stimulating, and physically challenging. The children of Toddle Towne Learning Centers are given the freedom to develop as individuals while learning independence and self-control. The building’s design and maintenance encourage appropriate behavior by staff and children through a daily schedule, and through the way the staff uses techniques that encourage desired behaviors. The three major components to the center’s theme-based curriculum are a prepared environment, planned group activities, and basic skills. The use of themes serves as a framework around which academic activities are organized.

For the past 50 years, Toddle Towne Learning Centers has been a cornerstone for teaching and socializing the children of the Riverbend. The inclusive learning centers focus on a fun, friendly learning environment that encourages learning and socialization. The average staff turnover of most learning centers is about three months, but at Toddle Towne Learning Centers the turnover rate is 6 and a half years. This shows that not only Toddle Towne Learning Centers, but their staff as well, will be there for the children of the Riverbend. It has even been said that teachers can pick out a Toddle Towne Learning Center child in class by the child’s willingness and readiness to learn.

To learn more, visit www.toddletowne.com. There are two locations in the Riverbend: 3839 Humbert Road in Alton, (618) 462-8852; and 163 N. Shamrock Ave. in East Alton, (618) 258-7444.

Do you know a small business worthy of this honor? Nominate them by using the form at https://growthassociation.com/recognition-awards/

The RiverBend Growth Association is the chamber of commerce and economic development organization for the communities known as the Riverbend. For more information, visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

