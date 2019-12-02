Touchette Regional Hospital starts mental health program in Alton

Recognizing the growing need for outpatient behavioral health services, Touchette Regional Hospital is expanding its reach to the Riverbend with the opening of its new Intensive Outpatient Program at 2 Memorial Drive, Building A, Suite 120 in Alton.

The program will provide services to adults, 18 and older, experiencing acute mental illnesses or emotional disorders. The program helps patients remain out of the hospital, while they receive the treatment and support they need. Clients will learn to develop problem-solving and coping strategies, while managing behavior health symptoms and emotions from a dedicated and compassionate healthcare team.

Specifically, the behavioral health team provides patients with a comprehensive assessment and evaluation, medication management, mental health education, substance abuse education, group therapy sessions, individual and family therapy and goal-setting.

“Everyone will be touched by mental illness in their life, whether it affects a friend, a family member or even themselves,” hospital President Joe Jansen said. “That’s why everyone deserves access to quality, compassionate care regardless of their ability to pay. At Touchette Regional Hospital, we’ve treated patients with mental illness for more than 60 years and are dedicated to expanding our footprint so we can provide much-needed help to those in our region.”

The hospital made a significant investment when it opened its Behavioral Health Center in Centreville in 2016, where it provides inpatient and outpatient care. The addition of its outpatient program in Alton is part of Touchette’s mission to reach as many people as possible, in a convenient and compassionate way, with behavioral health services.

The Adult Intensive Outpatient Program for Behavioral Health is a group-focused program offered Monday through Friday. A minimum of three days of attendance is required each week. Illinois Medicaid, MCOs (managed care organizations), Medicare, and private insurance are all accepted. Insurance companies should be contacted directly to verify coverage.

For more information, contact the 24-hour referral line at (618) 332-4028 or visit touchette.org.

