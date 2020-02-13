Tours to show stops on the Underground Railroad

× Expand Wikimedia Commons photo "The Underground Railroad," an 1893 painting by Charles T. Webber

Take a journey on the Underground Railroad in Alton during a series of two-hour guided shuttle tours sponsored by the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau. The first tour of the season will be Saturday, Feb. 29.

Seats are available for the 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Feb. 29 Underground Railroad Tours, featuring renowned Underground Railroad historian J.E. Robinson. The shuttle tours begin at the Alton Visitors Center, 200 Piasa St. Tickets are $25 per person. To purchase tickets by phone, call the tourism bureau at (618) 465-6676 or (800) 258-6645. Tickets may also be purchased at www.visitalton.com/shuttle. Advance ticket purchase is suggested.

Robinson will be the conductor, taking visitors to sites throughout Alton and Godfrey where escaped slaves took refuge as they worked their way to freedom 150 years ago. While there were no railroad tracks or trains on the Underground Railroad, the effort to find freedom resulted in a series of organized safe places for those escaping bondage. Alton’s riverfront location along the Mississippi River in the free state of Illinois played a vital role in helping slaves make connections to freedom in the northern United States. Scattered throughout Alton and surrounding areas, remnants of this period in history still exist.

New Bethel-Rocky Fork AME Church in Godfrey originated before the Civil War when free people and slaves crossed the Mississippi River to begin life in Illinois. According to the National Park Service, as early as 1816, Rocky Fork Church was one of the first free state stops for slaves escaping Missouri. In the 1830s, a more organized Underground Railroad route was established through the African Methodist Episcopal Church. This area continued to serve as both a way stop and escape community after the Missouri Emancipation Proclamation of 1865.

Alton’s Union Baptist Church is one of the oldest black churches in Illinois. It was populated by free blacks and organized in 1836. John Anderson, Union Baptist’s founding pastor, was Alton abolitionist newspaper editor Elijah P. Lovejoy’s pressman prior to Lovejoy’s murder in 1837 by an anti-abolitionist mob.

Additional Underground Railroad tours are scheduled for March 28, April 25, May 30, June 27, Sept. 26 and Oct. 24. For more information or to register in advance, contact the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau at (800) 258-6645 or go to www.RiversandRoutes.com.

