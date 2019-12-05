Township assessors to meet Dec. 17

The Madison County Chief Assessment Office will hold its annual township assessors meeting later this month.

Chief Assessment Official Joe Dauderman said the annual assembly for the 2020 township assessors meeting will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, in the County Board Room of the Madison County Administration Building, 157 N. Main St. in Edwardsville.

Dauderman said the purpose of the meeting is for consultation and instruction to ensure uniformity of the township assessor’s functions. The meeting is open to the public.

