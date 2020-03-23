Township highway crews cease non-essential work

× Expand roadwork

Because of the COVID-19 virus, the Wood River Township Highway Department has stopped all non-essential duties.

The department has ceased non-emergency activities that will place its employees in direct or indirect contact with the public, including but not limited to all yard waste and brush pickup and access to the property at 1010 Eighth St., Cottage Hills, for the brush pile or dumpster.

The office at 41 S. Ninth St. will also remain closed to the public. The office is available at (618) 259-2490 during normal business hours.

These measures will remain in place until the governor has lifted all precautionary measures.

