Tractor Supply Company calls for neighborly contributions

Tractor Supply Company is calling for 4-H and FFA youths to demonstrate what it means to be a great neighbor during the retailer’s Mobile Fair Tour, a 10-stop journey across the United States. The Great Neighbor Contest is an experiential component of the tour where youths are encouraged to submit a photo with a 200-word description for participation.

4-H and FFA youth residing near a stop on the fair’s tour can enter the contest by submitting a photo and caption that showcases a 4-H or FFA project making a difference in their community. The tour will begin its route July 15 at the Fayette County Fair in Washington Court House, Ohio, and will come to a stop in Tyler, Texas, at the East Texas State Fair on Sept. 22.

“The Great Neighbor Photo Contest is an interactive way for 4-H and FFA youths to share their experiences in serving their community,” said Diane Bollig, store marketing manager at Tractor Supply Company. “We are proud to give youth of all ages the opportunity and platform to be recognized for their hard work and passion.”

Tractor Supply will choose winners at random and will recognize the local winners at each of the 10 fair stops with a special ceremony. Winners will be presented with a commemorative plaque and Tractor Supply gift pack in appreciation of their hard work.

The photo contest closes June 16. To enter, eligible 4-H and FFA members should visit TractorSupply.com/FairTour to submit their photo and description, review contest rules and regulations, and view a list of fair stops.

Since the tour’s inception in 2016, Tractor Supply has recognized more than 100 youths for their community contributions across the country. In addition to honoring contest winners, the tour features free, family-friendly activities and prizes to enhance the fair experience.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter