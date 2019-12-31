Traffic fatalities down in 2019

With 2019 ending and Illinois vehicle fatalities down from last year, the Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police and more than 200 law enforcement agencies across the state are reminding motorists they'll be working overtime through the beginning of the new year to keep impaired drivers off the road.

"The reduction to date in 2019 motor vehicle crash fatalities is encouraging," said Cynthia Watters, IDOT's bureau chief of Safety Programs and Engineering. "However, the reality is nearly 1,000 people will lose their lives on Illinois roads this year. These are our family members and friends. One death is one too many."

Preliminary data show a downward trend in Illinois motor vehicle fatalities this year. In 2018, 1,032 people lost their lives in Illinois crashes. With just two days remaining in the year, traffic fatalities are 978, lower than at this point last year.

The last statewide enforcement push of 2019 has one goal - to save lives. During the final days of the year, hundreds of additional law enforcement hours will focus on impaired driving, seat belt usage, speeding, distracted driving and other offenses.

"On New Year's Eve, don't be like Times Square and drop the ball," said Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly. "Have 2020 foresight in the New Year. Don't drink and drive."

If you will be toasting the new year, plan ahead for a sober ride home and don't let friends or family drive impaired. If it's your turn to be the designated driver, take that role seriously - your friends are relying on you. You can also try your community's sober ride program, call a cab or use your favorite ride-sharing app.

The "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" and "Click It or Ticket" programs are administered by IDOT using federal funds.