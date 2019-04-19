Trashformers: Students learn to recycle and reuse

× Expand photo by Taylor Crone Piggy bank by Roman Alm

Creative and imaginative projects made from recyclable materials filled the gymnasium at North Elementary in Godfrey on March 26 at the annual Trashformations Fair.

The Green Team, a group of students that meets every other week and learns about being environmentally conscious, made these environmental projects. Madison County Planning and Development funds the team.

“Our whole motto this year with Green Team is recycling,” said Sarah Boyd, fifth-grade teacher at North Elementary. “The kids learned what it means to recycle and reuse things. We talked about how it helps the earth and the animals. They’ve learned how long it takes things to break down in a landfill. They see that the less you put in a landfill, the better.”

These students have been working on their projects since January, using materials that might have ended up in a landfill.

A few of these creative projects included a life-size version of Emmet from “The Lego Movie,” a birdhouse, a toy car, a kitten playhouse, an animal feeder, a piggy bank and a Ferris wheel.

Ava Bell, J’mahani Johnson, and Chloe Wright built the kitten playhouse, mostly out of cardboard. It’s a place for cats to play and live in.

“Our kitten playhouse is made out of two big cardboard boxes and has some foil on it to protect it from rain,” fourth-grader Ava Bell said.

The life-size Lego character named Emmet from “The Lego Movie” is made out of plastic containers, plastic bottles, and cardboard boxes.

“I took an old cheeseball container and made that the head,” fourth-grader Atticus Chapman said. “The hands are made out of cardboard rings from duct tape rolls and cups.”

The team’s 95 students range from second through fifth grade. Last year, the team consisted of 72 members.

“Every year it grows and grows,” said Ann McLaughlin, assistant principal at North Elementary. “We’ve been doing this for around four years. This is the first year the kids couldn’t work on their projects at school because we didn’t have the room for over 90 projects to be worked on.”

Team sponsors and school staff judged the projects. Winners were organized into three categories; second-grade individual, third- to fifth-grade individual, and third- to fifth-grade team. The first-place winners will go on to compete at the county competition.

In the second-grade individual category, first place went to Charlotte Hall for a checkers game, second place went to Roman Alm for a piggy bank, and third place went to Aly Schetter for a pen holder.

In the third- to fifth-grade individual category, first place went to Evan Custer for his beehive, second place went to Brenden Lee for a bird feeder, and third place went to Kenlea Jamison for basket extreme.

In the third- to fifth-grade team category, first place went to Lilly Burns and Westyn Pruitt for their marble maze man.

× Expand photo by Taylor Crone Birdhouse by Brendan Lee

× Expand photo by Taylor Crone Animal feeder by Tatyana Young and Hayden Scott

× Expand photo by Taylor Crone Cottonball toss game by Darren Henry

× Expand photo by Taylor Crone Beehive by Evan Custer

× Expand photo by Taylor Crone Life-size Emmet from “The Lego Movie” by Atticus Chapman

× Expand photo by Taylor Crone Pop-A-Shot Basketball Game by Sophie Hull and Kenzie Stark

× Expand photo by Taylor Crone Ferris wheel by Tris Trans

× Expand photo by Taylor Crone Toy car by Andrew Jones

× Expand photo by Taylor Crone Kitten playhouse by Ava Bell, J’mahani Johnson, and Chloe Wright