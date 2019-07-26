Treasurer offers online preview of unclaimed property auction

An 1854 three-dollar U.S. gold coin

The live auction booklet is online for collectors to preview a complete list of unclaimed property items to be auctioned off Aug. 17 on Lincoln Stage at the Illinois State Fair.

An 1854 Indian Princess three-dollar gold coin, a 1984 Chicago Cubs baseball signed by Ryne Sandberg, an 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition Ticket, and rare coins and jewelry are among thousands of unclaimed property items worth about $150,000 to be auctioned live Aug. 17.

The treasurer’s office works hard to return valuables to their rightful owners. After 10 years of private and public attempts to locate the owners of unclaimed property, the unclaimed items are put up for auction. All auction proceeds are held for the rightful owners in perpetuity.

Winning bidders must submit payment on the day of the auction using a major credit card or cash. No checks will be accepted.

The Illinois Treasurer’s Office is the custodian of unclaimed property including lost bank accounts, insurance policy proceeds, and forgotten safe deposit boxes. Items are surrendered after private entities tried for at least five years to locate the owners. Because thousands of items are surrendered each year, residents should check I-Cash every six months. Visit illinoistreasurer.gov/ICASH or call (217) 785-6998.

Live auction

Aug. 17

Auction preview: 9-11 a.m.

Auction: 11 a.m.

Illinois State Fairgrounds, Lincoln Stage

801 East Sangamon Ave., Springfield

For more information about the live auction, call (217) 557-8567.

Two auction preview events are also set to give collectors an opportunity to see the items in person: 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, July 29, at Illinois State Capitol, First Floor Rotunda, Springfield; and 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, James R. Thompson Center, Atrium, 100 W. Randolph, Chicago.

All auction items will be on display at the Springfield event. Select auction items will be on display in Chicago.

