Treasurer seeks artist to design commemorative coin

× Expand Wikimedia Commons photo Suffragists march on New York City's Fifth Avenue in October 1917, displaying placards containing the signatures of 1 million women demanding to vote.

The Illinois State Treasurer’s Office has issued a request for qualifications seeking an artist to design a coin to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, guaranteeing women the right to vote.

“We think this is a great opportunity for artists to showcase their talent and become a part of Illinois’ history,” Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs said. “Women’s right to vote is a major victory in our nation’s history and this coin will serve as a way to commemorate such an important day.”

Senate Joint Resolution 28, sponsored by Sen. Ann Gillespie and Rep. Deb Conroy, authorizes the state treasurer to issue a coin to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment. The Commemorative Medallions Act authorizes the state treasurer to issue medallions or coins to commemorate popular contemporaneous events of statewide interest.

Congress passed the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution on June 4, 1919. It was ratified by the Illinois General Assembly on June 10, 1919, followed by 35 other states. The 19th Amendment was officially ratified on Aug. 18, 1920.

To submit a proposal to design the coin, visit the Illinois Treasurer’s procurement website. Deadline to submit proposals by mail or messenger is Dec. 18. The request for qualifications schedule can be found here.

