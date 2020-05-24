TreeHouse Wildlife Center to host drive-through fundraiser

× Expand Photo by Nathan Grimm A red-tailed hawk sits on a tree branch at TreeHouse Wildlife Center.

The public is invited to TreeHouse Wildlife Center's Drive-Thru Baby Shower from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 30 to celebrate native wild babies.

Volunteers will collect donations and take "selfies" for participants. Photos will be posted on the center's Facebook page to share with friends and family. Animal ambassadors will be out with handlers for viewing (as weather and environmental factors allow). Goody bags with activity sheets and random wildlife photo will be handed out to the first 100 children.

Order a Drive-Thru Baby Shower 2020 t-shirt and TreeHouse will receive a portion of each sale: https://once-design.square.site/product/treehouse-baby-shower/75?cs=true

TreeHouse asks participants bring an item on the baby shower wish list below to help staff and volunteers raise and care for injured and orphaned young wildlife during their time in the clinic. View the full wish list at https://www.treehousewildlifecenter.com/donate

Wish list

Bungee cords (all sizes)

Kitchen or 33-gallon trash bags

Any cleaning supplies

Paint scrapers

Laundry detergent and dryer sheets

Arm-length welding/animal handling gloves

Latex gloves (medical/cleaning)

8-quart rubber feed/water bowls (farm stores)

1-quart or gallon "Ziploc" bags

1-gallon and 1/2-gallon buckets

Heat lamps, full-spectrum light bulbs

Heating pads (no auto shutoff)

Gas gift cards to cover transportation of injured animals

Printer paper

Durable plastic kiddie pools/water troughs

The center is working on its reopening plan and will post info on Facebook (www.facebook.com/TreehouseWC) and its website (www.treehousewildlifecenter.com).

