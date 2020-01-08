Trivia night to benefit Alton YWCA’s youth programs

YWCA

YWCA of Alton will host an annual trivia night fundraiser on Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Spaulding Club (formerly known as the Knights of Columbus), 405 E. Fourth St. in Alton, and is extending an invitation to the community to join this fun-filled event. Doors open at 6 pm.; trivia starts at 7 pm.

A table of eight costs $160. Mulligans will be available for purchase, and the event will feature 50/50 and basket raffles. Round sponsorship opportunities are still available. There will be a cash bar at the Spaulding Club (no outside alcohol is allowed). Soda and water will be provided. Attendees may bring in their own food.

Reservations are available at altonywca.com or by calling (618) 465-7774.

Trivia night proceeds are used to support vital YWCA programming benefitting youths, including Girls Circle, Community Tutoring and Child Enrichment, women’s empowerment programs, and racial and social justice programs.

Established in 1918, YWCA of Alton is part of the largest and oldest women’s organization in the world. YWCA of Alton tailors its programs to meet the needs of communities, as aligned with three national platforms: racial justice and civil rights, empowerment and economic advancement of women and girls, and health and safety of women and girls.

YWCA of Alton is sponsored by Ameren Illinois, IlliniCare Health, Morrissey Contracting Company Inc., Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery, and Simmons Hanly Conroy, a national law firm.

