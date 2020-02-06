Trivia Night to support Madison County Child Advocacy Center

Madison County Child Advocacy Center

The Madison County Child Advocacy Center is set to host its 15th annual Trivia Night and Silent Auction at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Madison County Firemen’s Hall in Collinsville. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

“Many individuals reach out to us about different ways that they can support the center, and participating in this event is a great place to start,” said Claire Cooper, CAC development specialist.

The event raises money for the center to further its mission of raising awareness about child abuse prevention and providing support and services to children involved in allegations of abuse.

CAC Executive Director Carrie Cohan said the trivia night is the center’s largest fundraiser. She said the event averages around 500 people, including multidisciplinary team professionals.

“The support we receive from this event is overwhelming,” Cohan said. “It’s a great time to raise funds for the center, but we also enjoy having fun together.”

The center’s multidisciplinary team of professionals provide forensic interviews to children involved in allegations of abuse. The team includes members from local law enforcement, medical and mental health professionals, DCFS, and the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Cohan said multidisciplinary team interventions, particularly when provided in a neutral, child-focused setting, are associated with less anxiety, fewer interviews, increased support and more appropriate and timely referrals for needed services.

She said the center is a resource for children who are brave enough to disclose abuse.

“Through a confidential forensic interview, children are able to share their story one time in a safe and supportive environment,” Cohan said.

The center also provides on-site therapy and crisis intervention series to provide hope and healing following abuse allegations.

Tables for the event are $140 with a maximum of eight players. After Feb. 21, the registration price increases to $175 for a table of 8. Visit www.madco-cac.org to register. Anyone interested in sponsoring or donating for the silent auction can call (618) 296-5398.

