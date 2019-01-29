Trivia with a purpose

Madison County Child Advocacy Center

The Madison County Child Advocacy Center is set to host its 14th annual Trivia Night and Silent Auction at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at the Madison County Fireman’s Hall in Collinsville. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

“Many individuals reach out to us about different ways that they can support the center, and participating in this event is a great place to start,” CAC Development Specialist Claire Cooper said.

The event raises money to further the center’s mission of raising awareness about child abuse prevention in the community and providing support and services to children involved in allegations of abuse.

Executive Director Carrie Cohan said the trivia night is the center’s largest fundraiser. She said the event averages 500 people, including multidisciplinary team members.

“We have overwhelming support from our multidisciplinary team of professionals at this event,” Cohan said. “It’s a great time to raise funds for the center, but we also enjoy having fun together.”

The center works closely with a multidisciplinary team of professionals to provide forensic interviews to children involved in allegations of abuse. The team includes members of local law enforcement, medical and mental health professionals, DCFS, and the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Multidisciplinary team interventions, particularly when provided in a neutral, child-focused setting, are associated with less anxiety, fewer interviews, increased support and more appropriate and timely referrals for needed services.

Cohan said the center is a resource for children who are brave enough to disclose abuse. She said through a confidential forensic interview, children are able to share their stories one time in a safe and supportive environment.

In 2017, the center went through a complete renovation with updates to current spaces to include new offices, a second interview and observation room, and new waiting areas for clients. The center also has new staff and contracted partners that provide on- site therapy and crisis intervention series, in addition to intensive home services, to provide consistent support to families while navigating the criminal justice system.

Tables for the event are $140 with a maximum of eight players. Visit madco-cac.org to register for the event. Anyone interested in sponsoring or donating for the silent auction can call (618) 296-5398.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter