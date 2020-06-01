Troopers to conduct special patrols this month

× Expand police

Illinois State Police District 18 Commander Mark Gillock on Monday announced troopers will conduct roadside safety checks and special enforcement patrols in Jersey, Macoupin and Montgomery counties in June.

Officers working the roadside checks will look for driving under the influence, safety belt and child restraint use, speeding, distracted driving and all Illinois vehicle code and criminal violations.

The Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols details focus on the “fatal four” violations: DUI, safety belt and child restraint use, speeding and distracted driving.

“The ISP will increase our daytime and nighttime patrols to ensure the safety of vehicle travelers through enforcement of all traffic safety laws,” an ISP release states.

Impaired driving is a factor in about 30 percent of traffic deaths in Illinois. Speeding is a factor in nearly 35 percent of fatal crashes, and nearly 50 percent of vehicle occupants killed in traffic crashes were not buckled up.

This project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.

